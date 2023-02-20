Proposed Trade Sends Seahawks a Potential Future Pro Bowl Playmaker

The Seattle Seahawks are heading into one of the more intriguing offseasons in recent years, and the team would be wise to add another dynamic offensive weapon for their QB1 in 2023. The majority of the Seahawks’ efforts in the coming months is expected to focus on defense, but the franchise has been in a consistent search for a permanent WR3 to play alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar offers a potential solution with the Seahawks landing a third first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft via a trade with the Eagles. Dugar has Seattle initially swapping the No. 5 pick with the Panthers for No. 9 with the Seahawks adding No. 61, a fifth-round pick and a 2024 second-rounder as an additional part of the deal.

With this increased draft capital, Dugar proposes that the Seahawks make a second trade moving back into the first round to select Boston College receiver Zay Flowers. Seattle sends the No. 37 pick along with fourth-round and fifth-round selections to Philadelphia in order to snag the No. 30 selection to nab Flowers.

“Flowers (5-9, 182) might not fall this far, but if he does, the Seahawks could use someone with his quickness,” Dugar wrote on February 20, 2023. “When Flowers has the ball in his hands, he can juke defenders and accelerate to create yards after the catch, making life easier for his offense. The Seahawks have been one of the worst yards-after-catch teams in the league for years, and their loss to the 49ers in the wild-card round of the playoffs demonstrated just how valuable that skill set can be.”

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Is Drawing Comparisons to 4-Time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton

The Seahawks thought they had their WR3 of the future when the team used the No. 56 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft on Dee Eskridge. Unfortunately, Eskridge has already missed 14 games in his first two seasons notching just one NFL touchdown. Pro Football Focus has Flowers ranked as their No. 22 overall prospect with PFF’s Michael Renner viewing the wideout’s NFL outlook as similar to four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton.

“Uncoachable bounce. ‘Can’t touch him in a phone booth’ type ability,” Renner described Flowers on February 20. “He knows how to avoid contact when climbing past first-level defenders. He has top-end speed that has to be accounted for. Defenders are unlikely to catch him from behind.”

Flowers emerged as one of the top college football receivers in 2022 notching 78 receptions for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 appearances. During his four years at Chestnut Hill, Flowers had 200 catches for 3,056 yards and 29 TDs.

Texas Tech Pass Rusher Tyree Wilson Continues to Be a Strong Fit for the Seahawks

As for the other first-round picks, Dugar has the Seahawks moving down to No. 9 but still selecting Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson. Seattle would likely love to land either Will Anderson or Jalen Carter, but Dugar has Seattle moving down with both stars off the board at No. 5. Wilson may be the best available pass rusher when Seattle is on the clock with the fifth pick. The Seahawks also bolster their offensive line by selecting Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence in this latest mock draft.

If the Seahawks want to upgrade their receiver group, Seattle could have their pick of wideouts, both at No. 5 and No. 20. Other intriguing playmakers to watch include Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TCU’s Quentin Johnson, USC’s Jordan Addison, Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt and North Carolina’s Josh Downs.