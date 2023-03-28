Seahawks Urged to Make Wild Move for ‘Franchise’ Star by Ex-NFL GM

The Seattle Seahawks re-signed Geno Smith to a three-year contract, but that is not stopping the rumors from swirling about the franchise landing their quarterback of the future. This is for good reason as Smith’s contract allows the Seahawks to move on from the Pro Bowler as soon as 2024.

Former NFL general manager turned analyst Mike Tannenbaum created a wild scenario in his latest mock draft urging Seattle to take former Tennessee standout quarterback Hendon Hooker with the No. 5 pick. For added context, Tannenbaum conducted the mock by revealing what he would do as GM with each pick, not a prediction for what the Seahawks or any other team will actually make happen. The former Jets general manager views Hooker as a “potential franchise quarterback” as the fourth signal-caller off the board.

“OK, this one might raise some eyebrows, but hear me out,” Tannenbaum wrote on March 28, 2023. “I think Hooker is really under-scouted right now, largely because he’s coming off the torn ACL in his left knee. But I love his strong arm and 6-foot-3 frame. Before the injury, Hooker looked great for the Vols. He led the nation in yards per attempt (9.5), threw two interceptions over 11 starts and was a top-10 passer in terms of completion percentage (69.6%). I see a potential franchise quarterback and someone who can lead an offense. Go watch his performance against Alabama if you disagree.”

Hendon Hooker Had 32 Total TDs & Just 2 Interceptions in 2022

While it sounds crazy, we have all been admittedly conditioned by countless mock drafts on how to view the quarterbacks. During the college football season, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was widely viewed as a fringe first-round pick and now may land inside the top 10 in April’s draft. Hooker’s season-ending ACL injury prevented the former Vols star from making this sane push during the pre-draft process.

It is hard to argue with Hooker’s production as the playmaker posted 3,135 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions while completing 69.6% of his passes last season. Hooker added 430 rushing yards and five touchdowns during these 11 appearances in 2022. According to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, Hooker is expected to be a “full go” when training camp begins this fall.

Multiple Analysts View the Seahawks as an Ideal Fit for QB Hendon Hooker

Despite Tannenbaum’s wild assertion that Hooker is a top-five talent, there is a good chance the Seahawks could land the quarterback in the second or third round if the team shares this evaluation. Tannenbaum is not alone in linking Seattle to Hooker as ESPN’s Matt Miller also views the the exciting prospect as a perfect fit for the Seahawks.

“I don’t know that he’s that dissimilar from Geno Smith. I know Geno doesn’t have the strongest arm, but he throws a beauty as far as the deep ball goes. He has that nice arc on it,” Miller said during a February 22 interview with Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk.” “… I think Hendon is very similar in that he’s also a guy who’s not super big, but (he’s) just tough and smart in the pocket. We’ll see what happens. … But (Hooker) is the type of player from what I’ve heard that you want that in your locker room, as well. Just a really, really good leader and everybody loved him.”