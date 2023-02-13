Seahawks Linked to New Playmaking Quarterback

One of the major questions as the Seattle Seahawks begin their offseason is whether the team could double dip at quarterback by re-signing Geno Smith while also adding another signal-caller. The most obvious way for the Seahawks to do this would be to draft a quarterback, even if Smith inks a new long-term extension in the coming weeks.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid believes the Seahawks would be an ideal fit for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. The draft analyst made the case for Seattle using a high draft pick (potentially No. 20) on the playmaking signal-caller with the idea of Richardson sitting behind Smith.

“The key to Richardson’s success at the next level will be a team having patience, believing in him as a prospect and coaching staff consistency,” Reid wrote on February 4, 2023. “Geno Smith was one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 season and enters the offseason as a free agent. He’s likely to return to Seattle, but the Seahawks’ commitment to him will be a factor to monitor.

“Richardson has to be in an offense that leans on running the ball and gets him outside the pocket while he develops, and in that regard, he makes sense for the Seahawks. Seattle picks early at No. 5, but it also has the No. 20 selection — which might be a landing spot for Richardson.”

Anthony Richardson Is a ‘Boom or Bust’ Prospect, Says ESPN Draft Analyst

An NFL team selecting Richardson with the idea of making the prospect their immediate QB1 are likely to be disappointed. Richardson completed 53.4% of his passes during 12 appearances for Florida in 2022, an alarming number for a potential NFL prospect.

The Gators quarterback also threw nine interceptions compared to 17 touchdowns. It is Richardson’s rushing ability that is the quarterback’s strongest attribute heading into the NFL. Richardson rushed for 654 yards and nine touchdowns posing a major threat on the ground for defenses. Reid described Richardson as a “boom or bust” prospect while admitting the quarterback is “still raw in every sense of the word.”

“The phrase ‘boom or bust’ is often used for prospects who have a lot of traits but lack positive game film,” Reid said of Richardson’s NFL outlook. “That’s Richardson. The redshirt sophomore started only 13 career games at Florida and is a roller coaster of highs and lows. He had nine interceptions this season and completed only 53.8% of his throws, a result of inconsistent decision-making and spurts of inaccurate passes.

“…Richardson releases the ball with an easy flick of the wrist. But his game is still raw in every sense of the word.”

Geno Smith on Negotiations With Seahawks: ‘It’s Looking Very Good’

"It's looking very good. We think we can get some things done." Seahawks Quarterback Geno Smith discussed his 2022 season and his future in Seattle.

The argument for the Seahawks taking a quarterback is simple: Seattle has two top-20 picks and may not be drafting inside the top five any time soon. Yet, the Seahawks are returning a core that already reached the postseason, and Smith proved capable of at least leading a playoff team. Few, if any, of the quarterback prospects represent an upgrade over Smith, especially not immediately.

The idea of Seattle using one of their first four picks in the opening two rounds on a quarterback takes away an opportunity to add a difference maker on defense. The Seahawks must look to overhaul the defensive unit which, if it is not improved, it will not matter how good of a quarterback Seattle has under center.

“It’s looking very good,” Smith told SirusXM NFL Radio during a February 3 interview when discussing his negotiations with the Seahawks. “We think we can get some things done.”