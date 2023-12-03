Pete Carroll Makes Bold Prediction on Seahawks Season

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has a bold declaration about how the team ends their season. Following the team’s disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Carroll predicts the Seahawks will “knock a couple of them off” referring to the top teams remaining on the schedule. Carroll’s declaration is sure to prompt plenty of Seahawks news given the team’s three-game losing streak.

“There’s no concession in losing, but we will definitely build on this,” Carroll explained during a November 30, 2023 press conference. “Because the execution and the come through and toughness and the physicality of it and because the respect we have for them. All of those things are things of course we can build on. There’s all kinds of stuff that’s going to happen.

“This season is nowhere anywhere [near] told. This story is not told what’s going to happen. We got great chances again in the next couple weeks against teams that are worthy of being on the top of this thing at the end. And we’re going to show that we’re worthy of being right there with them to get them. Knock a couple of them off and do something right with this thing.”

Seahawks News: Seattle Still Has a Narrow Hold of the No. 7 Seed in the NFC Playoff Picture

It was a much stronger showing for Seattle against Dallas but unfortunately the same losing result that has become familiar in recent weeks. The Seahawks have lost three straight games and things do not get any easier in the coming weeks.

Seattle faces San Francisco and Philadelphia in the next two games. The good news for the Seahawks is the bottom of the NFC playoff race is not great. Seattle still sits at No. 7 with the Packers, Rams and Saints all having the potential to be tied for the final spot with wins in Week 13.

The Seahawks will likely need to score some victories against the remaining potential playoff teams on their schedule: 49ers, Eagles and Steelers. Seattle is expected to be an underdog in most if not all of these contests.

Pete Carroll on Micah Parsons Game-Clinching Sack: ‘They Fooled Us’

One of the major questions marks after the Seahawks’ loss was the offensive line leaving Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons unblocked on the final fourth down play. Carroll admits that Dallas’ defensive alignment caught the team by surprise as the play resulted in a game-ending sack.

“They loaded it up inside and we squeezed it,” Carroll noted during a December 1 interview with Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk.” “… The way we determined to protect it, which was not the way to do it, we should have opened up and we should have blocked out there with the tackle and we didn’t get that done

“… They fooled us a little bit with the look … I wish we would have blocked that with (right tackle Abraham Lucas) right there.”

Heavy Sports computer projections powered by Quarter4 has Seattle as 10-point underdogs against San Francisco in Week 14. The projections give the Seahawks a 19% chance to pull off the upset in the rivalry matchup. Seattle lost 31-13 to San Francisco in the Thanksgiving Day matchup.