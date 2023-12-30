Seahawks Surprisingly Cuts 3-Time Pro Bowler Ahead of NFL Playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from three-time Pro Bowler Frank Clark. The news of Clark’s release was revealed on the eve of the Seahawks’ Week 17 matchup against the Steelers. Head coach Pete Carroll was vague about Clark’s status heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

“Frank is out for the game and that’s where he is right now,” Carroll told reporters on December 30, 2023.

The news is a bit of a surprise given Seattle just signed Clark on October 26. The Seahawks were hoping the reunion could bolster the team’s pass rush.

Instead, Clark was unable to make a significant impact this season. Clark made 6 tackles in six appearances with the Seahawks prior to being released.

Frank Clark Wanted to Sign With the Seattle Seahawks Prior to Joining the Denver Broncos

After signing with the Seahawks, Clark revealed his hopes to join Seattle sooner. Clark signed with the Broncos this offseason but was released after two appearances.

“At the end of the day, they [Seahawks] gave me a call man, and I was ecstatic, just simply,” Clark explained in an October 26 press conference. “That was one of those calls I had been waiting for.

“Of course, we tried to get a few things done before the season, but it didn’t work out like we wanted. But fortunately for me, fortunately for everybody, we was able to get it done and that’s all that matters.”

The Seattle Seahawks Placed Jamal Adams & Dee Eskridge on Injured Reserve

Releasing Clark was just one of several roster moves Seattle made ahead of Week 17. The Seahawks placed Dee Eskridge and Jamal Adams on injured reserve. These players will miss a minimum of four weeks, making it challenge for Adams or Eskridge to play again this season.

Starting linebacker Jordyn Brooks has also been ruled out for the Steelers matchup. These roster moves opened up three spots on Seattle’s active roster. The team announced the signings of linebacker Patrick O’Connell, safety Ty Okada and tackle Jake Curhan from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Heading Into Week 17, the Seattle Seahawks are the No. 7 Seed in the NFC Playoff Picture

All these roster moves come with just two games remaining in the regular season. With O’Connell, Okada and Curhan all being elevated, the Seahawks now have three open roster spots on the practice squad.

Heading into Week 17, the Seahawks hold the No. 7 seed in the NFC, the final postseason spot. Seattle would travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles if the playoffs started today. According to NFL.com’s projections, a win over the Steelers gives the Seahawks an 88% chance to make the postseason.