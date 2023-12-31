Seahawks Place 3-Time Pro Bowler & Receiver on IR Before NFL Playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks could be without safety Jamal Adams and wide receiver Dee Eskridge for the remainder of the season. Heading into Week 17, the Seahawks announced the team placed Adams and Eskridge on injured reserve.

The news means that both players will miss a minimum of four weeks. Seattle would need to make a deep playoff run for either player to suit up again this season. The soonest Eskridge or Adams could return is January 28, 2024.

This news also represents the disappointment both players have had since arriving in Seattle. Questions surround Adams and Eskridge’s long-term future in the Pacific Northwest. There continues to be a growing buzz that the Seahawks could move on from Adams as soon as this offseason.

Adams’ four-year, $70.5 million deal runs through the 2025 season. Seattle has an out in Adams’ contract that allows the team to move on from the safety this offseason. The Seahawks would take a dead cap hit of $20.8 million by releasing Adams in 2024, per Spotrac.

Seattle Seahawks Receiver Dee Eskridge Did Not Record a Catch This Season

Despite buzz throughout the offseason, Eskridge did not record a reception during the regular season. Eskridge appeared in just four games this season notching 2 carries for 5 rushing yards.

The wideout has one season remaining on a four-year, $5.9 million rookie deal. Eskridge has been unable to live up to the expectations that accompany being a high draft pick.

Seattle selected Eskridge in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft with the No. 56 overall pick. The emergence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba calls into question Eskridge’s long-term future with the Seahawks.

Jamal Adams May Have Played His Final Snap for the Seattle Seahawks, Says Insider

Adams remains the bigger question mark given his hefty price tag. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo suggests Adams may have played his last snap for the Seahawks.

“Quite possibly the last we’ve seen of Jamal Adams in a Seahawks uniform,” Garafolo explained in a December 30 message on X.

Adams played in nine games this season notching 48 tackles and 7 tackles for loss. The three-time Pro Bowler made an immediate impact with his pass rushing ability upon arriving in Seattle following the 2020 trade.

Yet, Adams has not recorded a sack since 2020. Adams has now missed significant time in all four seasons since being traded from the Jets to the Seahawks.

“Seahawks GM John Schneider on @SeattleSports says of Jamal Adams that his recovery was just not taking,” The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta detailed with a December 31 message on X. “Says he will have a chance to have his best off season.”

With 2 Games Remaining, the Seattle Seahawks Have a 61% Chance to Make the NFL Playoffs

Heading into the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Steelers, the Seahawks had a 61% chance to make the playoffs, per NFL.com. A win over Pittsburgh pushes Seattle’s odds up to 83%.

The Seahawks almost received some help from the Giants who nearly pulled off an upset over the Rams in Week 17. The Seahawks take on the Cardinals in a road matchup to close out the season on January 7.