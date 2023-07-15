Seahawks Could Surprisingly Cut Former Promising Prospect, Says Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks have several position battles worth watching in training camp including cornerback, and the depth at the position could have Tre Brown fighting for a roster spot. USA Today’s Tim Weaver has Brown among the top Seahawks veterans who are on the hot seat heading into training camp.

“Finally, there’s the case of third-year cornerback Tre Brown,” Weaver detailed on July 10, 2023. “While he showed some potential in his three starts in his rookie year (2021), injuries have taken a major toll on Brown’s development.

“While Seattle used a fourth-round pick on him, it’s difficult to see where Brown fits in with the current cornerback rotation. There’s at least two players ahead of him on the depth chart at both boundary spots as well as in the slot.”

Seattle Seahawks Corner Tre Brown Earned a Disappointing 40.5 Grade From Pro Football Focus in 2022

Hey @Seahawks fans, here’s first ever rep between Dee Eskridge (@allaroundplays) and Tré Brown (@T_Brown25). Twitch on twitch. Two big pieces in Hawks future. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/6GE5kv1Il7 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) May 17, 2021

Brown was once a promising prospect who the Seahawks selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Injuries have unfortunately played a role in Brown’s slow start to his NFL career over the first two seasons in Seattle playing in a total of just 11 games. Brown earned a dismal 40.5 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play in six appearances during the 2022 season.

The Seahawks selected former Illinois standout corner Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 pick of the 2023 NFL draft. Witherspoon is projected to start and veteran Michael Jackson has had a strong offseason.

This leaves Brown fighting for a roster spot with some of the other Seattle corners. Brown has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

Pete Carroll on Seahawks Cornerbacks: ‘This Is as Competitive as We’ve Been in a Long Time’

"He's 5'9" 185, but plays like he's 6'2" 210" @PFF_Mike on Seahawks' Tre Brown Watch now: https://t.co/vTraFmgW4b pic.twitter.com/FuvQAaqgFN — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 1, 2021

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll praised Brown’s performance in minicamp. The Seahawks coach also admitted that he is expecting an extremely challenging competition at cornerback.

“Tre Brown did really well in this camp as well and so with the depth with Mike and Spoon and ‘Riq [Tariq Woolen] and Tre,” Carroll told reporters on June 8. “That’s a good group. Coby’s [Bryant] got stuff to do for us, too. So, it’s going to be a real battle in camp and I hope everybody stays healthy, so they can put their best foot forward and all that.

“But this is as competitive as we’ve been in a long time, and we expect to call on those guys. They’re going to be covering people. They’re going to be working hard. They’re going to be in match-ups and all the press stuff that we work so hard at and all that.

“These guys are gonna bring it, and we’ll see how much we can utilize it, but it’s an area that I’m really fired up about, yeah.”

Woolen and Witherspoon are likely both locks to start at cornerback this upcoming season. This leaves Jackson, Brown and Coby Bryant fighting to start the season as the nickel cornerback. There are a wide range of outcomes for Brown with the potential to be a contributor this season but is not a lock to make the final roster.