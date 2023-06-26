Seahawks Former Highly Touted Pick on Hot Seat, Says Analyst

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has to be pleased with the increased amount of offensive weapons heading into this season. The addition of rookies Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zach Charbonnet is poised to deepen both the wide receiver and running back groups for Seattle.

In particular, the addition of Smith-Njigba puts increased pressure on former second-round pick Dee Eskridge heading into his third NFL season. USA Today’s Tim Weaver labeled Eskridge as the one Seahawks player that is preparing for a “make-or-break season.”

“The Seahawks have done extremely well in the last two NFL drafts, but their 2021 class is starting to go bad on the vine,” Weaver detailed on June 19, 2023. “Eskridge was their highest of only three picks that year and he has yet to establish a role for himself.

“With first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba coming in, Eskridge can forget about securing the team’s WR3 role behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Now he will not only have to stay healthy (he’s missed 14 games in two years) but prove he offers something as a fourth option in order to stick around any longer than the length of his rookie contract.”

The Seattle Seahawks Could Move on From Dee Eskridge When His $5.9 Million Contract Ends Following the 2024 Season

The challenge for Eskridge has been a combination of health and a lack of production. Eskridge has missed 14 games over his first two NFL seasons and has one lone touchdown with Seattle during this span. The wideout posted 7 receptions for 58 yards on 13 targets during 10 appearances in the 2022 season.

Seattle selected Eskridge in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft with the No. 56 overall pick. The hope was the former Western Michigan standout could emerge as the team’s third receiver to play alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks’ selection of Smith-Njigba shows Seattle is no longer relying on Eskridge to fill this role.

Eskridge still has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $5.9 million rookie contract and is slated to have a $1.2 million salary in 2023. The receiver is unlikely to earn a starting spot this season, but Eskridge still has a strong chance of making the final roster. As Weaver pointed out, the Seahawks could opt to move on from Eskridge following the 2024 season if the wideout does not show signs of increased production soon.

DK Metcalf on Seattle Seahawks Teammate Dee Eskridge: ‘I Think He’s a Totally Different Player’

All signs point to Eskridge having a solid offseason with his teammates praising the growth in his game. Metcalf indicated that Eskridge appears to be a completely different player from the one that suited up for Seattle during the first two seasons.

“From last year to now, I think he’s a totally different player,” Metcalf said of Eskridge during a June 7 press conference. “He’s been explosive off the line of scrimmage, catching everything, knows where to line up.

“He’s teaching me stuff since I haven’t been here for a couple weeks. So, he’s teaching me stuff about the offense, little details about the routes that I didn’t know before. So, he’s just locked in more than ever.”