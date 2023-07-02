Ex-Seahawks Starter & Top-15 Pick Pushing for NFL Comeback: Report

Former Seattle Seahawks starting offensive lineman D.J. Fluker is attempting an NFL comeback, per The Score’s Jordan Schultz. Fluker had offseason workouts with the Eagles and Patriots after losing “over 40 pounds.”

“Free agent OL DJ Fluker is working out for the Patriots this morning, source tells @theScore,” Schultz tweeted on June 12, 2023. “Fluker is making his return to the NFL after dropping over 40 pounds. He most recently worked out for the Eagles.”

Fluker spent two seasons as the Seahawks starting right guard (2018 to 2019) before the team released the veteran during the 2020 offseason. The former Alabama standout last played in the NFL for the Ravens during the 2020 season.

Fluker signed with the Dolphins in April 2021 but did not take a snap with Miami as the team released the veteran prior to Week 1 as part of an injury settlement. The veteran also had a brief stint on the Jaguars practice squad during the 2021 season but did not play in a game.

The Chargers selected Fluker with the No. 11 pick in the 2013 NFL draft. Fluker has gone viral for transforming his body since his last NFL stint as seen in the video below.



HOLY HELL: Former #NFL OT DJ Fluker was at #Alabama’s Pro Day and his transformation is INSANE🤯🤯🤯 Before: After: pic.twitter.com/T6FAsVJ2Yq — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 24, 2023

Could the Seattle Seahawks Have an Interest in Signing D.J. Fluker?

The trimmed-down DJ Fluker looking for one more shot. #proday pic.twitter.com/6IcXauyWVL — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) March 23, 2023

Despite Fluker’s recent workouts with Philadelphia and New England, the former NFL offensive lineman has yet to sign with a team. No franchise loves a reunion more than the Seahawks as the team already re-signed Bobby Wagner and Jarran Reed this offseason after both players had stops elsewhere.

Could the Seahawks explore signing Fluker on an affordable one-year deal? After being released by Seattle in 2020, Fluker attempted to take the high road by praising his time with the Seahawks.

“Dear 12s, I was released by the Seahawks today,” Fluker tweeted on April 26, 2020. “Couple of things: I am not upset, or hurt. This is a business and one that I’ve been in for a while. I want to thank John [Schneider] and Pete [Carroll] for their very thoughtful calls.

“Stay safe, be kind and I love y’all. Thank you, Seattle.”

Fluker played in 16 games, including eight starts, during the 2020 season for the Ravens. The veteran earned a 63.8 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2020.

The Seattle Seahawks Are Set to Have an Open Competition at Center

DJ Fluker looks great! He is a free agent looking for a job! pic.twitter.com/iLF44vVj7G — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) March 24, 2023

The Seahawks are starting to build confidence in the team’s offensive line thanks to Charles Cross and Abe Lucas looking like franchise bookends on the unit for the foreseeable future. The spot to watch is at center after former starter Austin Blythe retired over the offseason.

Seattle signed Evan Brown who spent the last two seasons as the Lions starting center. The Seahawks also selected Michigan standout Olu Oluwatimi in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll indicated he plans to have a wide-open competition at the position during training camp.

“It’s going to be a great spot to watch, it really will,” Carroll said of the center battle during a June 2 press conference. “Evan has come in here and commanded the leadership with the experience [he has]. He has more experience than Olu’s got, so we’ll see how that all works out. Joey is an experienced football player, too. So, we have a really good spot and just gonna let it happen and see what happens. See how it goes.

“We’re not going to set any timelines on it or anything like that. It’ll work itself out. But Olu’s done really nice. He’s done a nice job jumping in. He’s a really bright kids and it shows up and he gets it and he’s confident. You can see him playing.”