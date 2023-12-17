Ex-Seahawks Starter, Top-15 Pick Ends Retirement to Join Raiders

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive linemen D.J. Fluker has not played an NFL snap since 2020. Yet, Fluker turned heads by signing with the Las Vegas Raiders heading into Week 15.

“Comeback complete: Free agent OL DJ Fluker is signing with the Raiders following last week’s workout, his agent @DerykGilmore tells me,” Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz detailed with a December 11, 2023 message on X. “The former 1st-round pick has lost about 50 pounds and is in the best shape of his life.”

Seahawks fans may remember Fluker playing a key role in Seattle from 2018 to 2019. Fluker made 23 starts for the Seahawks over this span in the Pacific Northwest.

The newest Raider started his career with the Chargers spending his first four seasons in San Diego (prior to the team’s move to Los Angeles). Fluker was the No. 11 pick in the 2013 NFL draft after shining against SEC defenses at Alabama.

Ex-Seahawks Starter D.J. Fluker Lost 50 Pounds Before Signing With the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing OL DJ Fluker. pic.twitter.com/l37Tu6itQW — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) December 11, 2023

Fluker had been teasing a possible comeback on social media, but the odds were stacked against him. The veteran played 16 games for the Ravens in 2020, including eight starts.

Fluker last signed with the Dolphins practice squad on April 20, 2021. The former Bama standout did not end up playing for Miami.

The Panthers had previously been linked to Fluker, but the veteran ultimately signed with the Raiders. Fluker will look a lot different in Las Vegas than during his last NFL stint. The former Seahawks starter revamped his entire diet to lose 50 pounds.

“New Raiders OL DJ Fluker revamped his entire training regimen to incorporate strength training, cardio and clean eating to lose the 50 pounds,” Schultz added. “It’s a great example of perseverance and self-belief! Now, he’s back in the NFL and back with the Silver & Black.”

The Seattle Seahawks Offensive Line Has Been a Disappointment in 2023

Comeback story: Veteran OL DJ Fluker is working out for the #Eagles today, league source tells @theScore. Fluker has lost over 40 pounds and has been working tirelessly to get in shape. Howie Roseman continues to work the trenches. pic.twitter.com/ab8F1XiGN6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 24, 2023

As for Seattle, the team has their own problems on the offensive line. The Seahawks headed into the season hoping the unit could be a strength led by young tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas.

Injuries and inconsistent play have plagued the Seattle offensive line throughout the season. Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard believes the guard play has been the unit’s biggest weakness.

“I know there’s been movement at tackle, but by and large Jason Peters has done a nice job, (Jake) Curhan before him filled in for Abe Lucas, and Abe has done a nice job the last couple of weeks being back,” Huard said during a December 14 edition of “Brock & Salk.” “(Left tackle) Charles Cross is, again, one of those young studs and is a difference-maker for you in the years ahead. But the guard to guard has just not been good enough.”

Eagles vs. Seahawks: Computer Projections Give Seattle a 33% Chance to Win

Pete Carroll was unusually unforthcoming today with his comments on Geno Smith, Devon Witherspoon and the three other players the Seahawks list as questionable for MNF. Said Smith made it through the week of practice and will be a game-day decision. pic.twitter.com/wEBH4oaWTe — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 16, 2023

The Seahawks have their work cut out for them as the team plays host to the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Heavy Sports projections give Seattle a 33% chance to be victorious in the matchup. The projections have Philadelphia as sizable road favorites with a 5.5-point spread.

Geno Smith will once again be a true game-time decision. Drew Lock will get his second straight start if Smith is unable to suit up against the Eagles.