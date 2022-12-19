Seahawks Sign Running Back After Cutting RB Hours Before Game: Report

It has been a wild month for veteran running back Wayne Gallman who the Seattle Seahawks signed on December 6, 2022 amid running back injuries to Ken Walker III and DeeJay Dallas. Gallman was later released on December 15, per the NFL transaction wire just hours before the Seahawks squared off against the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Days later, Seattle re-signed Gallman to the team’s practice squad on December 17, while releasing wide receiver Jaylen Smith, per KPRC Houston’s Aaron Wilson.

Walker was able to play against the 49ers in Week 15 notching 12 carries for 47 yards, but Dallas continues to be sidelined. Seattle only had a total of 14 rushes against San Francisco, below what head coach Pete Carroll prefers. After a standout college career at Clemson, Gallman has flashed at times during his six NFL seasons. Gallman’s best season came with the Giants in 2020 when the rusher notched 147 carries for 682 yards and six touchdowns during 15 appearances. The veteran also added 21 receptions for 114 yards during the solid season.

The Seahawks Are Expected to Be Without Lockett for At Least 2 Games

From NFL Now: #Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is having surgery on his fractured finger and is out this coming week, at the least. pic.twitter.com/JqQWgJ3jeA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2022

Seattle is also dealing with injuries at receiver after Tyler Lockett sustained a broken hand during the team’s loss to the 49ers. The Seahawks did get an optimistic report on Lockett’s status with Carroll hinting that the playmaker could return after missing just the next two games.

“Very optimistic review this morning from the docs that he’s got a chance to get back quickly, and we’ll see if it can happen,” Carroll explained during a December 16 press conference. “…If there’s any way possible, he’ll do it, he’ll figure it out.

“So, we’ve had good success with this guy [the doctor] in the past, and he’s been really an expert at it that can maybe pull off something that would surprise us a little bit here, so we’ll see. And I know that’s what Tyler is wanting to do.”

Could the Seahawks Draft Another Running Back?

Play

NFL Draft: Top 5 RBs for the 2023 NFL Draft This video recaps my top 5 rankings for the running backs of the NFL 2023 draft. The rankings are subject to change from now to April 2023 when the NFL Draft begins! DISCLAIMER: All clips are property of the NCAA. NO COPYRIGHT infringement is intended, all videos are edited to follow the "Free Use" guideline… 2022-11-29T16:45:01Z

Gallman offers the team a temporary solution at running back depth but is unlikely to be part of the Seahawks’ long-term plans as demonstrated by their willingness to release the veteran. Despite selecting Walker in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, it would not be a surprise if Seattle drafted another running back in April.

Carroll enjoys using multiple backs, but the team’s plans were once again thwarted after Rashaad Penny sustained another season-ending injury. Penny will be a free agent this offseason and his inability to stay healthy calls into question his future in Seattle.

The Seahawks hold four selections inside the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft. Seattle could opt to address the position in the later rounds as well. With Walker emerging as a solution to be the team’s RB1 of the future, the Seahawks would likely be looking for a running back to complement the speedy playmaker. There are also a number of intriguing veteran running back options who will be available free agents this offseason including Saquon Barkley, Kareem Hunt, Josh Jacobs, Jamaal Williams, Raheem Mostert and Devin Singletary.