Seahawks Cut $4 Million Quarterback, Make Additional Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks may begin the season with Geno Smith and Drew Lock as the only quarterbacks on the roster. Promising signal-caller Jacob Eason was among the Seahawks’ notable roster cuts as the team released 21 players to finalize their 53-man roster.

Seattle could still make additional moves by attempting to claim players who have been released by opposing teams. The Seahawks claimed Eason last October after he was released by the Colts.

The former five-star quarterback still had two seasons remaining on his four-year, $4 million rookie contract. Eason was selected by the Colts in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Could the Seahawks Sign Another Quarterback?

Eason can now be claimed by an opposing team just as Seattle did last season after the quarterback was released by Indianapolis. The Seahawks could look to re-sign the 24-year old quarterback to the team’s practice squad if another franchise does not claim Eason.

Seattle could also add one of the intriguing young quarterbacks that were released. The Cowboys released both Cooper Rush and Will Grier as part of their roster moves. Former Texas A&M standout Kellen Mond was among the Vikings’ notable roster cuts.

Carroll on Lock: ‘I want Him to Be Ready at [a] Moment’s Call’

Regardless of Eason’s status, the Seahawks long-term solution at quarterback is far from solidified. Geno Smith was named the Week 1 starter, but Drew Lock is looking over his shoulder if the veteran struggles early in the season. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed why Smith was named the starter.

“Geno was solid in his outing, and Geno is going to start,” Carroll explained during his August 26 press conference. “He’s going to start the opener, and he’s earned it. He’s won the job with the time and the time frames that got messed up for us for Drew. Drew just ran out of time, didn’t make it [in] his bid for it, and so I’m clear about that. I just want to let you know so everybody knows. So you don’t have to ask about it anymore.

“In the meantime, Drew’s got to keep on battling because he can play — and he’s got all kinds of stuff in him. And I want him to be ready at [a] moment’s call, and he’s going to keep growing and pushing and developing as a fantastic player, I think, and I have no problem playing with him, too. So, we’re fortunate to have two guys that can go.”

The Seahawks Also Released Freddie Swain

The Seahawks had to make several difficult roster decisions, particularly on offense. Wide receiver Freddie Swain was among the other notable cuts as Seattle will have a new WR3 when Week 1 kicks off.

Seattle released newly acquired wideout J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, rookie Bo Melton and Aaron Fuller. Veteran running back Darwin Thompson also did not make the team’s final 53-man roster. As for Eason, the Seahawks could re-sign the intriguing quarterback if he is not claimed by an opponent, but another team would be able to poach the signal-caller off of the team’s practice squad.