Seahawks Nearly Land Former Highly Touted Rival Playmaker: Report

The Seattle Seahawks view Ken Walker as their running back of the future, but the rookie nearly had a new backfield partner. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Seahawks put in a claim for running back Eno Benjamin after he was surprisingly released by the Cardinals, but the team was unsuccessful as the Texans had a higher waiver priority given their 1-7-1 record.

“New Texans RB Eno Benjamin was sought after on waivers, the Chiefs, Saints and Seahawks also put a claim in on him, per source,” Yates tweeted on November 16, 2022. “The Broncos also put in a claim on DB Justin Layne, who went to the Bears with higher priority.”

The release of Benjamin was a bit of a head turner given the running back started three games for Arizona this season when James Conner was sidelined. Benjamin showed plenty of promise with his expanded opportunities including 12 carries for 92 rushing yards and one touchdown in Week 7. Prior to his release, the second-year rusher had 70 carries for 299 yards and two touchdowns during his 10 appearances this season. Benjamin also added 24 receptions for 184 yards as well.

Eno Benjamin Drew Comparisons to Devin Singletary

Heading into the 2020 draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected Benjamin to be a third-round pick comparing the rusher to Bills running back Devin Singletary. Ultimately, Benjamin fell until the seventh round where he was selected by Arizona. Benjamin’s 4.57-second 40-time likely did not help his draft stock.

“Slightly undersized three-down option with unorthodox running style that can keep everyone on the field guessing, including his own team,” Zierlein wrote in his 2020 pre-draft profile. “Benjamin thrives when runs go off schedule but also has a habit of taking them off schedule prematurely. His elusiveness is always on display, but he’s a competitive, tough runner when it is time to get down. Benjamin needs a spread-based running game that allows for more space and freedom but must become more decisive as an NFL back. He offers value in a dual run-catch capacity on Day 2 (Rounds 2-3).”

Benjamin Had Back-to-Back 1,000 Yards Seasons at Arizona State

Prior to joining the Cardinals, Benjamin had a standout collegiate career at Arizona State where the dynamic rusher posted back-to-back seasons with more than 1,000 rushing yards. Benjamin’s best season came in 2018 when the running back notched 300 carries for 1,642 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The former Sun Devil also added 35 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns through the air. During his three seasons at Arizona State, Benjamin had 576 carries for 2867 yards and 27 touchdowns along with 82 receptions for 625 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Carroll on Walker: ‘We’re Just Gonna Keep Giving It to Him’

KEN WALKER IS RUNNING ALL OVER THE CHARGERS

The Seahawks are already reaping the rewards from drafting Walker in the second round. With Rashaad Penny out for the season, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll detailed where Walker must continue to grow.

“Certainly, he’s just going to continue to grow with the tempo of the line of scrimmage, and he has run the football enough in his lifetime,” Carroll told reporters on November 15. “He knows how to run the football. He’s got great instincts, but he’s got to grow with our guys in our scheme and make sure that he can take advantage of it all the time. And he’s a great frontside runner, he bounced the football and get out and you see us put him on the perimeter some. But he’s also a great cutback runner, and he’s devastating when he comes back against the grain and now he’s spaced it all out.

“So, we’re just gonna keep giving it to him and try to keep him well and healthy and growing and compliment him with with [Travis] Homer and DeeJay [Dallas] and really make this running game come to life.”