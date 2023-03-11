Seahawks Reveal Pursuit of Former $50 Million 8-Time Pro Bowl Star

The Seattle Seahawks are interested in a reunion with star linebacker Bobby Wagner just one year after the team opted to release the eight-time Pro Bowl defender. During his weekly show on Seattle Sports, Seahawks general manager John Schneider revealed that both himself and head coach Pete Carroll have been in talks with Wagner about a potential return to the Pacific Northwest following his release by the Rams.

Schneider indicated that the two parties have been able to patch up any differences that were created when the Seahawks abruptly released Wagner last March following the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade. The Seahawks GM noted the franchise plans to “be in communication [with Wagner] as we go along throughout free agency now.”

“We’ve been able to talk to Bobby now and address some of those things, so it’s worked out great,” Schneider told Seattle Sports’ “Wyman and Bob” during a March 9, 2023 interview. “We’re gonna be in communication as we go along throughout free agency now.”

Wagner Signed a 5-Year, $50 Million Contract With the Rams in 2022 After Being Cut by Seahawks

Wagner turned heads by once again being in the Pro Bowl conversation in 2022 following his release by Seattle. The veteran defender recorded his 11th straight season topping 100 tackles while adding six sacks, 10 quarterback hits, five pass deflections and two interceptions during 17 starts for Los Angeles last season. Wagner earned a 90.7 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2022, the linebacker’s highest score since his 2018 campaign with the Seahawks.

The six-time All-Pro signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Rams last season and was slated to have a $7.5 million salary in 2023. Wagner previously inked a three-year, $54 million deal with Seattle prior to his release in 2022.

John Schneider on Talks With Bobby Wagner: ‘We Know Where It’s Going’

Schneider spoke at length about the team’s interest in a reunion with Wagner adding that “we know where it’s going.” Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks is recovering from a season-ending ACL injury which could increase Seattle’s interest in bringing back the veteran.

“We have been able to (talk to him) now, so (head coach Pete Carroll) and I were able to talk to him the other day, and we had a great, awesome, frank conversation, so he knows where we are, and we know where he’s at,” Schneider added. “We have so much respect for him personally and professionally, so we were able to talk through some things and yeah, we know where it’s going.”

Carroll’s affinity for Wagner has not decreased despite the team’s decision to move on from the veteran last offseason. The Seahawks coach admitted “we miss everything about him” prior to Seattle squaring off against Los Angeles last season.

“Oh, he’s been so consistent for so long, and he’s a terrific athlete at the spot, an excellent tackler and all the diagnostics and all that stuff,” Carroll said during a November 30 press conference. “He’s got it all, but it’s his consistency that has been remarkable. That he’s always there and he always battles and it’s the only way we’ve ever known him.

“…We miss everything about him. There’s no replacing him. He was a unique, one-of-a-kind guy.”

The Cowboys & Chargers Have Also Been in Talks With Bobby Wagner: Report

The Seahawks have competition if they want to sign Wagner as the Cowboys and Chargers have also been in communication with the star, per The Score’s Jordan Schultz. The NFL insider reported that Wagner’s market is “heating up” following his sudden free-agent status.

“Bobby Wagner’s market is heating up and several teams have reached out, sources tell @theScore,” Schultz tweeted on March 10. “I’m told the Chargers and Cowboys have called, among others. Don’t rule out a return to the Seahawks either for the future first ballot Hall of Fame LB.”