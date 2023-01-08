Ex-Seahawks 3-Time Pro Bowler Sends Cryptic Message on Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks may have a chance to reunite with former star pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney as the three-time Pro Bowler unleashed on the Cleveland Browns. Heading into Week 18, Clowney criticized the Browns for not believing in the his abilities, admitting there is a 95% chance he will sign with another team in free agency.

“Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back,” Clowney told Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot during a January 5, 2022 interview. “But there’s still that 5 percent. You never know what can happen.

“…I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability. (It can’t) just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody.”

Seattle pulled off a trade for Clowney in 2019 but were unable to re-sign the pass rusher in free agency after extensive negotiations the following offseason. Since leaving the Seahawks, Clowney has signed one-year deals for two straight seasons with the Titans and Browns.

The veteran defender could be headed for another prove-it deal after an underwhelming season in Cleveland. Clowney posted 28 tackles, four quarterback hits, three pass deflections and two sacks during 12 appearances this season.

Clowney Is Unlikely to Become a Free Agent Until June 1: Report

The Browns did not take kindly to Clowney’s comments as the pass rusher went on to take aim at the team’s scheme, coaching decisions and appeared to criticize teammate Myles Garrett. Clowney has likely played his last down with Cleveland as the team sent the pass rusher home after the interview went viral.

“The Browns sent DE Jadeveon Clowney home from practice today after he told @clevelanddotcom that he’s 95% sure he won’t be back with team next season,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov tweeted on January 6. “Clowney will be a free agent in March.”

Clowney signed a one-year deal in 2022, but the Browns structured the contract with void years which makes his upcoming free agency more complicated. Over the Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald reported that Clowney will need to be a post-June 1 release for “procedural purposes.”

“Clowney’s career has been one of the oddest I can really recall for a top pick. For procedural purposes he will be a post June 1 release,” Fitzgerald said in a series of January 6 tweets. “It was effectively a 1 year deal but they designed it so they could spread the hits out over 22, 23 and 24 rather than all in 22 and 23. I think they realized the comp pick return would be minimal if anything.”

Could the Seahawks Explore a Reunion With Clowney?

Clowney’s eventual availability is sure to prompt speculation about the Seahawks as a potential landing spot given the team’s familiarity with the pass rusher. Seattle’s defense is expected to receive a makeover this offseason with the Seahawks possessing four draft picks within the first two rounds. It would not be a surprise if Seattle used a majority of their draft selections for defensive upgrades.

Clowney is not expected to land a lucrative contract given his play this season. Despite less than stellar stats, Clowney still earned a respectable 75.8 grade from Pro Football Focus. Even if Seattle ends up drafting one of the top pass rushers, Clowney would make for an intriguing addition given the team’s need to bolster the defensive line.