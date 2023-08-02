AFC Squad in Pursuit of Ex-Seahawks $27 Million Starter: Report

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Shelby Harris is still looking for a new home, and the Cleveland Browns are the latest team to show an interest in adding the veteran defender. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Browns hosted Harris for a July 31 visit, but the early indications are that the defender left Cleveland without a new deal.

“Sources: Free agent DT Shelby Harris is visiting the Browns today,” Schultz tweeted on July 31, 2023. “Harris has had a terrific eight-year career thus far with the Seahawks, Broncos, and Raiders, and played his college ball nearby at Illinois State.”

Harris was heading into his final season of a three-year, $27 million contract this season, but the Seahawks opted to release the veteran in March. Seattle cleared $8.94 million in cash and cap space with the move while the team also took a $3.27 million dead cap hit, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Could Reunite With Shelby Harris

Please get Shelby Harris in a #Browns uniform. pic.twitter.com/Yp4MVonWa2 — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) July 31, 2023

The Harris news is interesting for Seahawks fans not only because the defender is a former Seattle player, but there have been whispers about a potential reunion. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta labeled Harris’ possible return to the Seahawks as a “possibility.”

“Seattle’s base defensive line in its 3-4 has two clear starters — ends Jarran Reed and Dre’Mont Jones,” Condotta wrote on July 23. “But nose tackle remains a question with Mone out. Fourth-round pick Cameron Young usually played there with the starters during the spring. Veteran Myles Adams could also be a consideration.

“Overall depth up front remains an issue, and Seattle is sure to explore options to add to the defensive line. One possibility could be Shelby Harris, who was released by the team in March in a salary-cap move but remains unsigned.”

Harris posted 44 tackles, 6 quarterback hits, 4 pass deflections and 2 sacks in 15 starts last season for Seattle. The veteran earned a respectable 73.2 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2022. Seattle opted to overhaul the unit this offseason given the team’s defensive woes in 2022.

The Seattle Seahawks Are Looking to ‘Add Veteran Depth’ at the Defensive Line, Says Insider

Shelby Harris isn’t just a great player at the point of attack, he’s also known for his motor and hustle as well. He does this type of stuff constantly. He came up with a big 3rd down stop against NYG in ‘22 chasing down Daniel Jones. #Browns #Dawgpound

pic.twitter.com/7ddY1vCG8I — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) July 31, 2023

Whether it is re-signing Harris or another player, 12s should keep an eye out for another defensive line addition before Week 1. The Seahawks already added Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed and Marios Edwards in free agency, but the team does not appear to be finished in addressing the unit. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the buzz during Seattle’s training camp has the front office looking to “add veteran depth” on the defensive line.

“If there’s a spot on the roster where Seattle could look to add reinforcements once other teams start making cuts, I’d look at the defensive line,” Graziano detailed on August 1. “They like what they have in veterans Jarran Reed, Dre’Mont Jones and Mario Edwards, and they see promise in rookies Cameron Young and Mike Morris. But they probably will be looking to add veteran depth at those positions at some point this offseason, as those aren’t spots where rookies can generally jump right in and excel.”