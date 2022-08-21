Seahawks Meet With Ex-Rival Starter Amid Roster Cuts: Report

The Seattle Seahawks could turn to an old divisional foe to help add linebacker depth as the team hosted former Los Angeles Rams defender Kenny Young, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Young spent three years with the Rams before the team agreed to a mid-season trade with the Broncos last year that landed a 2024 sixth-round pick in exchange for the veteran along with a 2024 seventh-rounder.

Young’s visit comes after the Seahawks released five players, including recently signed linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta believes that Young would fill a similar role to Iyiegbuniwe if the team opts to sign the linebacker.

“If Seattle signed Young, a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2018 out of UCLA, he would fill a similar role as the one Seattle envisioned for Iyiegbuniwe,” Condotta wrote on August 20, 2022. “The 6-1, 234-pound Young was cut Thursday by the Raiders. He has 25 starts in four NFL seasons, including 13 last year — seven with the Rams and then six more with Denver after being traded at midseason.”

The Seahawks Are Likely to Add Another Linebacker During the Preseason

Linebacker Kenny Young had 10 tackles, 1 sack and 3 TFL against the Brady led Bucs in 2021. Young was later traded to Denver but certainly deserves a ring for helping our Rams midway through 2021 championship season. I enjoyed Young’s explosiveness at the LB spot pic.twitter.com/haiHNgDW7W — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) July 17, 2022

Whether it is Young or another player, we can expect the Seahawks to add another linebacker during the preseason. Young started a combined 13 games for the Rams and Broncos last season notching 75 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble in 2021.

Despite the solid statistics, Young earned a disappointing 50.6 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play last season. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith believe Iyiegbuniwe’s release will prompt additional roster moves.

“Two things to consider on Iyiegbuniwe release…1) They have a player or two they are eyeing in trade or waiver market (yes, there’s a big name out there…),” Smith tweeted on August 20. “2) They prefer Vi Jones or Joel Dublanko, two undrafted rookies, at this stage.”

Carroll: ‘If They Don’t Get It Right Then They Won’t Be Able to Be Here’

The Seahawks’ recent roster cuts came after head coach Pete Carroll hinted that some players’ time with the team may be coming to an end. After the Seahawks’ preseason loss to the Bears, Carroll expressed frustration about missed tackles, drops and penalties through the first two exhibition games.

“I’m gonna check on the tacklers, the guys that are missing them,” Carroll noted during an August 19 press conference. “I think that’s the most important thing to me right now. I want to see who’s missing tackles and fix that problem.

“I don’t think it’s like an epidemic kind of thing. It looked like that last week a little bit [against Pittsburgh]. But we got to clean some stuff up with some guys, and if they don’t get it right then they won’t be able to be here. We’ll get guys that can.”

The Seahawks have until Tuesday, August 30 to finalize their final 53-man roster with a series of additional cuts on the horizon over the next week. Time will tell if the Seahawks will sign Clark or perhaps make an even bigger splash prior to Week 1.