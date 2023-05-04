Seahawks Reveal New Star Quarterback Who Nearly Landed in Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks were strongly considering playmaking quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 5 pick, but the Indianapolis Colts snagged the signal-caller just one selection before the Pete Carroll-John Schneider duo were on the clock. During a May 3, 2023 interview with KJR Seattle’s “Chuck and Buck,” Carroll sheepishly noted that “you’ll never know” if the Seahawks would have taken Richardson over Devon Witherspoon if this path was still available. When asked what quarterback intrigued Seattle the most, Carroll admitted that Richardson was a strong consideration for the team despite Geno Smith being on the roster.

“Anthony was different than the other guys [in] that he was just coming into his physicality and the potential he has as a player,” Carroll explained. “The other guys [quarterback prospects] had gone a little farther in their college careers, had more play time. He only started, I don’t know, what was is it 16 games or something like that?

“He was really intriguing. You’ll never know [if Seahawks would have picked Richardson]. We would have had to make that choice if we got him [if Richardson was still available at No. 5], but we sure loved him. I was really excited that he got picked there [by Colts at No. 4] just for him. There’s a lot of scrutiny. It was tough on [C.J.] Stroud, too, man. He had a hard go of it down the stretch and everybody made it hard on him and all.”

Seahawks Rumors: ‘Richardson Might Be a Seahawk Right Now’ If Available, Says Insider

According to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell, Richardson “might be a Seahawk right now” if the Colts had selected another player as the team may have viewed his upside as too tempting to pass up. Seattle expected Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud to already be off the board when they picked at No. 5.

“Schneider also knew the Texans, also in dire need of a franchise quarterback, were going to take Stroud,” Bell wrote on May 1. “That was despite the ridiculous misdirection rumors planted by teams or agents or anyone with thumbs and an internet connection that Stroud would drop way out of the top of the first round.

“So they were intrigued by Richardson, the most realistic option at quarterback for Seattle. If the Colts at four had decided on Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, Richardson might be a Seahawk right now, ready to spend 2023 learning behind re-signed Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith.”

Anthony Richardson on Meeting Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: ‘Bro, This Is a Legend Right Here’

Can confirm that @PeteCarroll kept his shirt ON when meeting with @anthonyrichardson (@gvoaant). The star QB’s first thought on meeting the #Seahawks coach: “Bro, this is a legend right here. I just couldn’t believe it.” #GoHawks #NFLDraft #Gators pic.twitter.com/WwWaGTvByP — Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) April 27, 2023

Richardson played in just 22 games over his three collegiate seasons at Florida, but the Seahawks appeared to view this inexperience as a positive as the quarterback would be able to potentially develop into a high-level player with more time. During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports on the eve of the NFL draft, Richardson admitted his “heart just stopped” upon meeting Carroll.

“It was different. I always saw him [Carroll] on TV coaching Russell [Wilson],” Richardson noted during an April 26 interview. “When I walked into the room and saw him my heart just stopped, I’m like, ‘Bro, this is a legend right here.’ I just couldn’t believe it.”