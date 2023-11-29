Ex-Seahawks Pro Bowler a Surprise Cut by Possible Playoff Team: Report

Former Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl cornerback Shaquill Griffin is a surprise cut by the Houston Texans heading into Week 13. The move is sure to spark Seahawks rumors about a possible reunion with the team’s former fan favorite.

The NFL news comes after Griffin has played in 10 games for Houston this season, including six starts. The Texans are tied for the final AFC playoff spot as one of the league’s biggest surprises this season.

“The Texans are releasing veteran cornerback Shaq Griffin and signed cornerback Desmond King from the practice squad to the active roster, according to league sources,” KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson detailed on November 29, 2023. “The move comes as a surprise considering that Griffin had played well once he became a starter.

“Griffin was starting until former first-round draft pick Derek Stingley Jr. was activated from injured reserve. Griffin has played sparingly the past few games, playing on special teams while Stingley has two interceptions.”

Shaquill Griffin Left Seattle in 2021 After Signing a 3-Year, $40 Million Deal With Jacksonville

Seahawks cutting Shaquem Griffin is a bummer but it’s still very cool that he and Shaquill were able to be teammates at every level from Pop Warner to the NFL. One of our favorite plays from last season. 👇pic.twitter.com/WIypFsMVw0 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 5, 2020

Griffin along with his twin brother Shaquem Griffin became fan favorites among the 12s during their time in Seattle. Following a standout college career at UCF, the Seahawks selected Griffin in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Griffin spent his first four NFL seasons in Seattle, including a Pro Bowl campaign in 2019. Ultimately, Griffin left the Pacific Northwest to sign a massive three-year, $40 million contract with the Jaguars during free agency in 2021.

Jacksonville released Griffin in March which paved the way for the defender to sign with the Texans. Griffin was on a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Houston during the offseason.

Seahawks Rumors: Could Seattle Look to Reunite With Shaquill Griffin?

Seattle has been in the market for cornerback help with Riq Woolen playing through an injury. Woolen was benched in favor of Mike Jackson during the team’s loss to the 49ers on Thanksgiving.

Could the Seahawks kick the tires on reuniting with Griffin? Seattle just signed former Cowboys second-round pick Kelvin Joseph. There is still sure to be Seahawks rumors linking Griffin to his former team.

The Seahawks may opt to see what they have with Joseph rather than bring back the veteran. Despite being a second-round selection, Joseph has underwhelmed during his three NFL seasons. At just 24 years old, Joseph still represents a high upside player, the kind of individual head coach Pete Carroll loves to take a gamble on.

Seahawks News: Riq Woolen Was Benched Largely Because of an Injury

The camera work here during Shaquill Griffin's interception celebration is incredible. Love the unfocused blur you get behind the group. Thing of beauty. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/lrnBh8ppOr — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) December 20, 2020

It remains to be seen what Seattle can expect from Woolen moving forward. Amid rumors that Woolen had been benched, Carroll clarified that Woolen was taken out of the Niners game primarily because an injury hampering his tackling ability.

This is not great news as the Seahawks take on an explosive Cowboys offense in Week 13. Woolen is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign during his rookie season in 2022.

“Riq wasn’t back all the way,” Carroll said of Woolen during a November 23 postgame press conference. “He didn’t tackle well with his shoulder, and we went into the game wanting to see if he could hold up and didn’t feel like he was ready. And Mike was 100% ready to go, and we think Mike’s a terrific football player and there’s no problem putting him on the field.”