Seahawks Urged to Make Move for Former Super Bowl MVP Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks rumors continue to swirl about what the team will do at quarterback moving forward. Geno Smith is under contract through the 2025 season. Yet, the Seahawks have an out in his deal this offseason.

Backup Drew Lock will hit free agency in 2024 making his future in Seattle uncertain as well. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder believes the team should add veteran quarterback Nick Foles to the roster as an insurance policy. Foles is not a permanent solution, but Smith has been dealing with an tricep injury.

“While Geno Smith was healthy enough to play on Thanksgiving, two Sundays ago proved that Drew Lock isn’t a capable backup quarterback,” Holder wrote in a November 27, 2023 article entitled “NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster’s Biggest Weaknesses Entering Week 13.” “Adding Foles would give the Seahawks another option to turn to in case Smith gets injured again and/or suffers a setback. Plus, it can’t hurt that Foles has experience winning a Super Bowl as a QB2.”

Geno Smith: ‘I’ve Been Probably Holding the Ball a Little Bit Too Long’

Geno Smith had the pre-snap look favoring Noah Fant. He also had favorable leverage for Fant early in his drop. Smith turns away and there was not a good reason to do so. Put air under the ball and get it to Fant. Instead, takes the sack. pic.twitter.com/bvVveCbX1H — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) November 26, 2023

Seattle could be in the market for multiple quarterbacks this offseason. Smith’s play over the last two months has called into question whether the veteran is the long-term solution at the position. One thing Smith wants to change is getting the ball out more quickly.

“As you said, just processing and going through reads and getting the ball out to the designed guy within rhythm of the play in the offense,” Smith explained during a November 27 press conference. “And coach is right, I’ve been probably holding the ball a little bit too long to try and see guys open. Instead of what I normally do is to throw them open.

“So, just trusting the guys again. Trusting myself, believing in what we’re doing and just getting the ball out and making sure that I’m throwing it pretty accurately so the guys can make catches and make great plays because they’re great players.”

Seahawks Rumors: Should Seattle Sign Veteran Quarterback Nick Foles?

Nick Foles going 22/28 for 406 yards and an NFL record 7 touchdown passes still doesn't feel real. pic.twitter.com/Dp5docSY8j — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) July 6, 2023

Foles is best known for stepping in as the Eagles starter late in the 2017 season when Carson Wentz went down. The veteran led Philadelphia all the way to a Super Bowl victory over the Patriots winning the game’s MVP award as well.

Foles has since had stops with the Jaguars, Bears and Colts. The quarterback last played for Indianapolis in 2022 but was released this past offseason.

The veteran’s best season came with the Eagles in 2013 when the quarterback threw for 2,891 yards, 27 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while completing 64% of his passes in 13 appearances. Foles’ play garnered a Pro Bowl nomination.

It is reasonable to wonder whether Foles represents an upgrade over Lock at this point in his career. With 58 career starts, Foles represents a good insurance option if Smith sustains a setback with his injury. It is unrealistic to think that Foles could have much success in Seattle’s offense signing this late in the season.

Smith still has a chance to turn around his season and lead Seattle into the playoffs. It will not be easy with upcoming matchups against the Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles and Steelers to close out the season.