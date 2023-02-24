Seahawks Predicted to Make $61.2 Million Move for Contender’s Ex-Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks have made no secret about their desire to bolster the team’s defense this offseason, and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has been consistently labeled as a top fit. Heading into free agency, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport projected Hargrave to sign a three-year, $61.2 million contract with the Seahawks on a deal with $40.25 million of guaranteed money.

“There will be no shortage of teams with ample cap space who could have interest in Hargrave, including the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears and Houston Texans,” Davenport wrote on February 23, 2023. “But we’re talking about ideal landing spots here, and there’s another destination that could be even more appealing for the soon-to-be 30-year-old.

“The Seattle Seahawks made the playoffs in 2022, but they did so less because of the defensive line than in spite of it. Seattle was 30th against the run last season and was consistently beaten up the middle.”

Javon Hargrave Is Projected to Land a $60 Million Contract in Free Agency

Javon Hargrave strip-sack ✅

Fletcher Cox TD ✅pic.twitter.com/6E8C1SltaW — PFF (@PFF) September 28, 2021

Hargrave had a Pro Bowl campaign in 2021 but posted even better numbers in 2022. The veteran defender notched 60 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 11 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 17 starts last season.

Seattle is sure to have interest in Hargrave and other free-agent defensive linemen who can upgrade the trenches going into 2023. The question will be what Hargrave can command on the open market as Spotrac projects the star’s market value to be a three-year, $60.4 million contract.

The good news is Seattle is among the NFL teams with the most cap space to spend this offseason with a projected $27 million, per OvertheCap.com. The Seahawks must solidify the quarterback position and some of this cap space could go towards a new long-term deal with Geno Smith. Traditionally, Seattle has not been aggressive in free agency under Pete Carroll and John Schneider. Things could change this spring with a young roster that has already tasted the playoffs.

Pete Carroll Dropped a Hint That the Seahawks Are Looking for Difference Makers on the Defensive Line

Did a little video on how Javon Hargrave got his third sack pic.twitter.com/z0eJrL4Fjn — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 4, 2022

The Seahawks enter the offseason with significant cap space and four picks in the first two rounds. It would be a surprise if Seattle did not load up on defenders in the coming months. Heading into the offseason, Carroll admitted the franchise is looking for “factors” specifically on the defensive line.

“The problem is, to really be effective it needs to be up front,” Carroll told Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk” during his January 16 coaches show. “You need to have those guys that can really do stuff, they cause the problem – run and pass – every snap. You gotta run the other way, you gotta look out, you gotta cut them off.

“Those are the factors. It’s like the factor that (Rams defensive tackle) Aaron Donald brings. That factor overwhelms the game plan and becomes a distraction to the rest of it if you can’t handle those guys. That’s where you see the teams that really have the big time potential defensively. They’ve got a couple guys, or at least one guy, that you really have to contend with.”