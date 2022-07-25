Seahawks Linked to Former 2-Time All-American Standout: Report

As the start of training camp looms on July 27, 2022, the Seattle Seahawks are working hard exploring additional roster moves. The Seahawks could turn to the USFL to improve their pass rush as the team is working out Philadelphia Stars defender Adam Rodriguez, per Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

“The Seattle Seahawks are working out former Philadelphia Stars standout defensive end Adam Rodriguez, according to a league source,” Wilson wrote on July 25. “He had nine sacks and 40 tackles for the Stars as they reached the USFL championship game. He had 199 tackles and 22 sacks, 41 tackles for losses in 52 collegiate games at Weber State. He was a two-time All-American selection. Rodriguez (6-foot-2, 245 pounds) was a second-round draft pick in the USFL draft.”

Rodriguez’s nine sacks was second in the USFL last season. The Seahawks are hoping to transform their defense under new coordinator Clint Hurtt as the unit is expected to utilize more 3-4 looks. Rodriguez could be worth a training camp invite to see if the pass rusher can add depth at the position coming off his strong USFL campaign.

Rodriguez Was a 2-Time All-American & Part of the Winningest Class in Weber State History

Rodriguez had an impressive collegiate career during his four seasons with Weber State. The pass rusher was part of the winningest class in Weber State history notching three-straight Big Sky titles.

“Adam finished his four-year career at Weber State in 2019,” Weber State Athletic’s detailed in Rodriguez’s bio. “He was a two-time All-American and was part of the winningest class in WSU history that advanced to the FCS Playoffs four times and won three-straight Big Sky titles.

“He played in 52 career games and recorded 22 career sacks, which ranks fourth in Weber State history. He also had 41 career tackles for loss and 199 total tackles. He had 10 pass breakups and three fumble recoveries.”

Linebacker Labeled the Strongest Seahawks Position Group by ESPN

After spending the last two seasons with the Seahawks, Carlos Dunlap is also a name to watch as training camp gets closer. Dunlap remains unsigned after the Seahawks released the pass rusher in March. As for the Seahawks’ current rotation at pass rusher, Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor, Alton Robinson, Shelby Harris and LJ Collier are among the players expected to play key roles in 2022. ESPN’s Football Outsiders labeled linebacker as the Seahawks’ strongest position group heading into the season.

“Inside linebackers Jordyn Brooks (a 2020 first-rounder) and Cody Barton (2019 third-rounder) highlight the quartet of young, highly drafted linebackers the Seahawks have found for their 3-4 scheme,” ESPN detailed on July 22. “And 2020 second-rounder Darrell Taylor adds a threat of pass-rushing from the outside — he was second on the team with 6.5 sacks last season despite starting only five games. Uchenna Nwosu, a 2018 second-rounder who is still only 25 years old, arrives via free agency after finishing second on the Chargers with 5.0 sacks last year.”

All signs point to the Seahawks heading into training camp without making any more significant roster moves. Yet, we could see a few additions like Rodriguez as practices get closer.