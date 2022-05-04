Seahawks Land Thrilling International Game for 2022 Season

For just the third time in franchise history, the Seattle Seahawks will be playing overseas.

With the impending NFL schedule release, the schedule has leaked about the upcoming NFL International Series. According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, the Seahawks will be playing in Munich, Germany against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 13. The NFL released an official announcement as well.

This is the third international game that the Seahawks will ever play, and the first game in NFL history to take place in Germany. Seattle’s first two games outside of the United States came in 2012 in Toronto and 2018 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The game will take place at Allianz Arena, home of the dominant professional soccer team Bayern Munich. The stadium has a capacity of over 75,000, making it an ideal venue to host an NFL game.

Seahawks fans will need to be up bright and early for the game. Kickoff is at 3:30 pm local time, which is 6:30 am Pacific Time. For the German fans, they’ll have an opportunity to watch two of the NFL’s biggest stars in Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf.

Seattle’s German Connection

The Seahawks actually have some German ties that will make this away game a bit of added intrigue. Linebacker Aaron Donkor is a German-born player who joined the team as a part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program.

Donkor started playing football professionally in 2016 before moving to the United States to play at New Mexico Military Institute. After two seasons, Donkor transferred to Arkansas State University in 2019 as a junior, playing in six games. His senior season was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite a less-than-traditional football background, Donkor made a strong impression in 2021 after being signed by the Seahawks.

“I think the [NFL International Pathway] program is great,” head coach Pete Carroll said back in May. “I love that we’re doing that and making the opportunities available to people from other areas. Aaron is really charged up, he’s really excited about it. The first day out here he fits in with everybody, he doesn’t look like it’s too big for him at this early stage. I’m anxious to follow his enthusiasm, and I know sending the message back home, it is a big deal. He had a good first day, and we’ll learn a lot more as we go, but he will not be without a lot of excitement and enthusiasm; he was he was jacked up today.”

Other NFL International Games Announced

The Seahawks and Buccaneers will be the first teams to play in Germany, but they’re not the only international NFL games that were announced for the 2022 season.

There will be three other international games played in London, England this season. The New Orleans Saints will face the Minnesota Vikings on October 2, while the Green Bay Packers will be playing the New York Giants a week later on October 9. Both games will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Denver Broncos on October 30 at Wembley Stadium.