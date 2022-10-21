Seahawks Could Trade for $18 Million Star, Says Analyst

As the November 1st NFL trade deadline approaches, the Seattle Seahawks face a difficult decision as to whether to make a major move. Despite low preseason expectations, the Seahawks find themselves in contention inside the NFC West.

If Seattle does make a deal, the team’s defense appears to have the biggest holes to fill on the roster. The Seahawks are allowing 27.2 points per game, tied for 30th in the NFL. USA Today’s Tim Weaver suggested three potential linebacker trade targets for Seattle including Bears star defender Roquan Smith.

“Improving the pass rush – especially on the edge – should be a high priority. However, they also have a very serious problem at the off-ball linebacker spots,” Weaver wrote on October 15. “Both Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton have disappointed in a big way this season. Roquan Smith would be a radical upgrade over either one and he requested a trade before the season began, so we know he wants out. Smith’s quick instincts, ability to play from sideline to sideline and tackling prowess would fill a rather large hole for this defense.”

Smith Was the No. 8 Pick in the 2018 NFL Draft

Roquan Smith appreciation post 👏 #WASvsCHI — Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/fK7vaWAizI pic.twitter.com/6YmzcrIGaK — NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2022

The Seahawks are hoping that the defense has turned the corner after holding the Cardinals without a touchdown in Week 6. Regardless of how the unit improves, Smith could be a wise long-term investment for Seattle.

Smith is coming off a career-high 163 tackles last season while adding 12 tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, three sacks and an interception. The star linebacker is on pace to top these numbers with 66 tackles and 1.5 sacks through the first six games in 2022.

The former Georgia linebacker comes with a strong pedigree and is just 25 years old with plenty of time to reach his NFL ceiling. Chicago selected Smith with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared the linebacker to Deion Jones noting the former Bulldogs standout has “Pro Bowl traits.”

“Smith is an ascending linebacker prospect with elite athletic ability, plus intelligence and an ability to be an effective cover linebacker on passing downs,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile. “While he’s a little undersized, he does have the quickness and speed to keep himself from being mauled. He was good in 2016, but great in 2017 and projects as a player who hasn’t tapped his full potential. Smith has Pro Bowl traits and talent and will come off the board in the first round.”

Smith Requested a Trade During the Preseason

If the #Bears can't get back on track soon, Samari Rolle thinks exploring trading Roquan Smith for future assets could be a wise move #DaBears pic.twitter.com/MelRzWqVow — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) October 14, 2022

Smith wants out of Chicago as the defender requested a trade in August, but the Bears continue to have the linebacker on the team’s roster. With Chicago heading for a down season, the Bears could look to move Smith as the deadline approaches, especially amid tensions over a contract extension.

Smith will be a free agent in 2023 with his $18.4 million rookie contract expiring. The veteran has a $9.7 million salary for this season, and the Seahawks would need to be committed to signing Smith to an extension in order to make a deal. Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger estimated that Smith’s trade value is a 2023 second-round selection as well as a 2024 fifth-round pick.