Seahawks Pursuing Trade for $45 Million Longtime Starter: Report

The Seattle Seahawks rumors are increasing with time running out on potential deals ahead of the NFL trade deadline on October 31, 2023. New York Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson is a player that continues to be linked to the Seahawks.

Now, there is some smoke to some of the hypothetical trade proposals circulating. NFL analyst Cam Marino (formerly of USA Today) reported that Seattle has been in talks with New York about a deal for Lawson.

“Two defensive line nuggets as we near the NFL trade deadline: – The Ravens are a team to watch as a trade partner for Montez Sweat,” Marino tweeted on October 28. “The Seahawks have been connected to Carl Lawson. ‘Jets definitely trading him.'”

Lawson is in the final season of a three-year, $45 million contract. This means the Seahawks would not be making a long-term commitment.

The defender has just a $3 million cap hit for this season. Lawson was inactive in Week 8 amid the ongoing NFL trade rumors.

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Still Interested in Trading for Pass Rushers After Signing Frank Clark?

Carl Lawson with the Reggie White move for the sack pic.twitter.com/jf2VHI8npJ — Jason Caldwell (@ITATJason) August 19, 2018

Despite starting all 17 games in 2022, Lawson is falling out of favor with the Jets. The pass rusher has played in just four games this season notching 3 tackles. Lawson posted 33 tackles, 24 quarterback hits, 9 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and a forced fumble in 2022.

The Seahawks signed Frank Clark heading into Week 8 following the season-ending injury to Uchenna Nwosu. Could Seattle still be exploring adding additional pass rushers? Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith is among those who floated Lawson’s fit in Seattle.

“I wasn’t reporting this last week – simply speculating when Nwosu went down and proposing a trade idea for Seahawks,” Smith detailed on Twitter on October 29. “But if there’s truth to this, I think Carl Lawson would be a fantastic fit. And you can never have too many pass rushers.”

NFL Rumors: Trade Idea Swaps Dee Eskridge for New York Jets’ Carl Lawson

Carl Lawson earned a 66.8 grade (out of 100) from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2022. This number dropped to 58.7 in limited action this season.

Smith mentions the idea of swapping Dee Eskridge for Lawson given the Seahawks’ newfound depth at receiver. Eskridge is now active beginning in Week 8 after serving a six-game suspension.

“My proposal: Seahawks send Dee Eskridge and a 2024 sixth round pick to the Jets for Carl Lawson and a 2024 seventh round pick,” Smith said in a series of October 24 tweets. “Do a pick swap. Both teams get extra help at a position of need and offset a player from a position of strength. Potential win for both sides.”

Seahawks Trade Rumors: Seattle Unlikely to Make ‘Aggressive Move’

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that Seattle will explore possible deals but are not expected to make “aggressive move.” We would be wise never to rule out general manager John Schneider making a deal at the eleventh hour.

“I referenced Seattle earlier, wondering whether it would look for edge rusher help following the season-ending injury to Nwosu,” Graziano wrote on October 25. “But checking in on that situation Tuesday, it sounds like Seattle isn’t in a rush to go out and make a trade to plug that hole.

“The Seahawks will surely listen to ideas, but they still feel pretty good about their three-man edge rotation led by Boye Mafe. They could add a body, but at this point I don’t expect an aggressive move to bring in, say, one of the Washington guys.”