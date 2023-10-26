Proposed Seahawks Trade Lands $34 Million Star: ‘For the Best’

The Seattle Seahawks rumors have the franchise exploring adding another pass rusher with one potential trade proposal sending Washington Commanders star Chase Young to the Pacific Northwest. The latest Seahawks news reveals the team officially re-signed Frank Clark. It remains to be seen whether general manager John Schneider has more moves to come ahead of the October 31 NFL trade deadline.

Teams can never have enough pass rushers, see the vintage Seahawks defense with Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril. Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr came up with an interesting trade proposal that has the Seahawks landing Young in exchange for draft picks.

The full details of the trade idea is Seattle sending a 2024 third rounder and a 2025 sixth-round pick to Washington in exchange for Young. Orr argues that it is “for the best” that the Commanders move Young in order to get a fresh start.

“The No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft may be wedged out in Washington, regardless of what the Commanders decide to do,” Orr wrote on October 25, 2023. “Barring some kind of bridge deal, the franchise tag may make more sense used on a different player. Sometimes, trades are for the best and Young, whose true potential was never really tapped in Washington, could find a second life under the Pete Carroll umbrella.

“The Seahawks are waffling between legitimate contender and team that could run out of gas and be caught by the Rams. Adding an edge presence and enriching their arsenal of rushers, who are already seventh in ESPN’s pass-rush win rate metric (although a lot of that was thanks to a slaughtering of the Giants a few weeks back) would be adding to a strength and keeping Young away from San Francisco.”

Seahawks Rumors: Chase Young Fits the Mold of the Kind of Trade Target Pete Carroll Loves

All offseason it felt like there was rumors or made up ideas that the Seahawks should trade or try to trade for Chase Young. Well it’s my turn to say it. Try to go get Chase Young. Nwosu out for the year is a big blow. We got to upgrade. pic.twitter.com/I2S2ZL4leI — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SeattleONTap) October 23, 2023

After a standout career at Ohio State, the Commanders selected Young with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Young is in the final season of a four-year, $34 million rookie deal. Washington declined the star’s fifth-year option meaning the defender will be a free agent in 2024.

Young has not lived up to the lofty expectations that accompany being a top-three pick. Yet, this is the kind of reclamation project head coach Pete Carroll loves which is prompting the Seahawks rumors. Injuries have plagued the start of Young’s career with the pass rusher only playing in 12 games over the past two seasons prior to 2023.

NFL Trade Rumors: ‘Teams Have Absolutely Been Calling the Commanders’ About Chase Young

Chase Young dropped into coverage and still got the sack😅 pic.twitter.com/bDPSSskHgs — PFF (@PFF) December 13, 2020

Through the first six games this season, Young has 14 tackles, 9 quarterback hits and his 5 sacks have the star on pace to set a career high. It will be worth watching to see if the Commanders are wiling to move Young ahead of the deadline.

The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar estimated that it would likely take a first-round pick to pry Young out of Washington. Yet, if the Commanders do not plan to re-sign Young this offseason, the team could be motivated to get something in return. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that “teams have absolutely been calling the Commanders” to gauge their interest level in moving the former No. 2 pick.

“Young is a hot name right now, and teams have absolutely been calling the Commanders to see what they want to do with him,” Graziano wrote on October 25. “In Young and Montez Sweat, Washington has two edge rushers slated to be unrestricted free agents at the end of the year, and the presumption around the league is that the team can’t or won’t be able to keep and pay them both. (You can only franchise one player per year.)”