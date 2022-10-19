Seahawks Shopping Former Super Bowl Champion: Report

The Seattle Seahawks found two cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL draft that could grow into NFL stars. Through just six weeks, fifth-round cornerback Tariq Woolen already has four interceptions, which are the only four picks the Seahawks have in the 2022 season.

But the emergence of Woolen and fourth-round cornerback Coby Bryant also means veteran defensive back Sidney Jones IV has lost his job. Soon, Jones may not have a roster spot with the Seahawks either.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Seattle is looking to move on from Jones, “shopping” the veteran cornerback ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

The NFL trade deadline will be on November 1 at 4 pm ET.

Jones Loses Job in Seattle

Unwilling to count on a secondary that featured two rookie cornerbacks, the Seahawks signed Jones to a 1-year, $3.6 million deal this past offseason. But Woolen and Bryant have have exceeded expectations early in their careers and have taken Jones’ playing time.

Jones started 11 games for the Seahawks last year. But in 2022, he’s only played 45 defensive snaps in three games. He’s been a healthy scratch twice and didn’t play in another game where he was active.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox speculated that Jones’ concussion in August was the reason he moved down the Seahawks depth chart. Perhaps that contributed, but Jones returned in Week 1 to only plays 12 defensive snaps.

Meanwhile, Woolen has barely left the field, playing 95.5% of the team’s defensive snaps. Bryant only played 2 defensive snaps in Week 1 but has lined up for nearly two-third’s of Seattle’s defensive plays in four of the last five games.

Whatever the reason or combination of reasons, Jones is no longer needed in Seattle. Yet, he’s an interested trade piece for teams looking to add cornerback depth.

Knox referenced the 84.3 passer rating quarterbacks posted throwing to wide receivers that Jones was covering last season as a top reason he can still be an asset to a contender.

Potential Suitors for Jones

Fowler didn’t elaborate on whether the Seahawks were close to landing a deal with Jones or the interest level the cornerback may be garnering from other teams. But Knox identified two potential suitors for Jones — the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

The Ravens and Dolphins have both struggled against the pass this season. Baltimore is ranked 17th in net yards allowed per attempt and 29th in passing yards yielded. Miami is ranked 28th in net yards allowed per attempt and 27th in passing yards allowed.

Both teams have also permitted 10 passing touchdowns through the first six games. At least the Ravens have 8 interceptions, but the Dolphins are tied for last in interceptions with 1.

While Jones hasn’t recorded an interception since 2020, he’s a cheaper trade option that could immediately help a defense.

“The Ravens might want to eye him as a budget piece for their secondary,” Knox wrote. “While starting corners Marcus Peters (85.2 opposing passer rating allowed) and Marlon Humphrey (70.6) have been solid, their secondary as a whole has allowed 1,606 passing yards through six games and the fifth-most yards through the air per contest.

“The Miami Dolphins should also be interested in Jones. Starting cornerback Byron Jones (ankle/Achilles) is still not ready to come off the physically unable to perform list. The Dolphins rank just 28th in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.5).

“Miami has $7.7 million in cap space available.”

The Ravens have about only $2.9 million in salary cap space remaining, but that probably won’t stop a deal from happening if the two teams can agree on compensation.

On October 12, Knox also identified the Detroit Lions as a potential suitor for Jones.