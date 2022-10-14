Seahawks Urged to Trade for Exciting $4.9 Million Playmaker

The Seattle Seahawks will once again be without Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season, putting his future with the franchise in doubt. Penny has missed significant time due to various injuries for four straight seasons.

The Seahawks will turn over the RB1 spot to rookie Ken Walker, but the team could still afford to add depth at the position. Roto Baller’s Adam Koffler believes the Seahawks would be a perfect landing spot for Commanders running back Antonio Gibson.

“The Seahawks should trade for Antonio Gibson, he’d be a perfect compliment to Kenneth Walker III,” Kofler tweeted on October 12, 2022.

Through his first three seasons, Gibson has played a critical role in the Washington offense, but his touches are decreasing in 2022. Gibson received just 32% of the snaps in Week 5 followed by 26% in Week 6 as Washington has begun to lean on rookie rusher Brian Robinson Jr.

Gibson Had 1,331 Total Yards & 10 TDs in 2021

The Commanders could be poised to explore trades for Gibson given his lack of touches this season. Gibson had 258 carries for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns during his 16 appearances in 2021. The dynamic playmaker also added 42 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns.

One of Gibson’s strengths is his ability to not only be involved in the passing game but the former Memphis standout is also a return threat. Gibson was the No. 66 overall selection in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft thanks to his versatility.

If Washington were to explore a trade for Gibson, the Commanders would likely be looking for a second or third-round pick in return given Gibson is just 24 years old. Gibson’s team-friendly four-year, $4.9 million contract runs through the 2023 season. The running back has a $1 million salary this season and $1.2 million in 2023. Heading into the 2020 draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Gibson as a “four-phase player.”

“‘Big athlete with position versatility’ will be a tag from some, but it’s vague and lacks projection,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “While Gibson is a one-year wonder, his 14 career touchdowns on just 77 touches demand attention. He played more slot than running back in college, but he was a runner in high school and has an intriguing combination of size, burst, vision and power. He is a four-phase player on Day 1 with the ability to return kicks, cover them and create matchup problems for linebackers out of the backfield. The sample size is extremely limited and he needs a developmental runway, but Gibson has exciting upside as a pro.”

Carroll on Walker: ‘We’re Counting on Him to Do Stuff in a Big Way’

Reminder: Ken Walker is best comparable to LaDanian Tomlinson on @rotounderworld pic.twitter.com/n5QWHI3zWq — PlayerProfiler NFL (@Profiler_NFL) October 11, 2022

Penny’s injury means the Seahawks will get an extended look at what Walker can do as the team’s potential long-term solution at RB1. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted the team is “counting on him to do stuff in a big way.”

“Well, he’s just getting comfortable with the timing of hitting the line of scrimmage, seeing the blocks at full speed,” Carroll explained during an October 10 press conference. “He’s just getting comfortable. He’s going to get a lot better. He’ll just get more and more feel working with the guys. He hasn’t had that many turns yet. It’s obvious that he can do it, and he can hit it, there’s no question about that. But taking full advantage of all of the opportunities that come up, it’s gonna take a little bit.

“But he’s not, at this point, going to have any time to keep kind of patiently waiting, he’s going. This is a real great opportunity for him to jump to the front, see what he can do with it and we’re counting on him to do stuff in a big way.”