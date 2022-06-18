Proposed Trade Has Seahawks Moving Key Starter for Speedy Receiver

As training camp nears, all eyes are on the Seattle Seahawks to see if the team makes additional roster moves. While the quarterback competition has drawn the most attention, there are other position battles that are worth keeping an eye on including cornerback.

Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton believes the addition of rookie corners Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen could make veteran starter Sidney Jones more expendable. Wharton offers a trade proposal that has the Seahawks landing speedy Commanders wideout Dyami Brown in exchange for Jones.

“Still, the Seahawks didn’t hesitate to add several corners to the roster this offseason,” Wharton wrote on June 17, 2022. “They signed veterans Justin Coleman and Artie Burns and then drafted Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen. Tre Brown, a starter in 2021, is also returning from a torn ACL.

“Jones’ ability to play inside and out should be very attractive to Washington, because it already has a similarly versatile corner in Kendall Fuller. With Jones added next to Fuller and William Jackson, the Commanders would boast a physical and fast corner trio. That last corner spot is a major question mark right now, though.

“To get him, the Commanders could entice Seattle with 2021 third-rounder Dyami Brown. Brown is a speedster but is behind several veterans on the depth chart after a quiet rookie year. He could challenge to earn the third receiver role in Seattle right away.”

Dyami Brown Drew Comparisons to Ex-Seahawks WR Paul Richardson

During his rookie season, Brown was unable to carve out a significant role in the Washington offense notching just 12 receptions for 165 yards during his 15 appearances, including six starts, in 2021. Washington selected Brown with the No. 82 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft after a standout college career at North Carolina.

Brown posted back-to-back 1,000 receiving yards seasons during his final two collegiate years at Chapel Hill, including 55 receptions for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020. The playmaker ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at North Carolina’s pro day, per Pro Football Focus, but plays even faster on the field. Coming out of college, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein saw similarities to a receiver familiar to Seahawks fans, Paul Richardson.

“Feast or famine deep-ball specialist with build-up speed that surprises cornerbacks who are tardy to open and run with him,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of the receiver. “Brown is a little thin, but has good length and excellent ball-tracking talent with the ability to follow the flight over his shoulder and bring it in for the score. He’s a willing combatant when his quarterback allows him jump-ball opportunities. However, his lack of short-space foot quickness and agility allows coverage to hitch rides on his short and intermediate routes, which could limit his overall effectiveness as a pro.”

Would the Seahawks Consider a Jones for Brown Trade?

Here was Sidney Jones (23) and rookie Coby Bryant in positional drills today. Will this be the Seahawks’ starting CB duo in Week 1? Doesn’t seem at all far fetched for Bryant to start right away given the impression it sounds like he’s made so far. pic.twitter.com/SLwT77rVUR — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) June 14, 2022

The major question is how Brown would fit within the Seahawks offense and if the Seattle front office would consider a deal similar to this proposal. The Seahawks are hoping second-year wideout Dee Eskridge can take a significant step forward in 2022, which begins with the wideout staying on the field. Eskridge missed seven games during his rookie season as the receiver dealt with multiple injuries.

Seattle drafted Bryant and Woolen, but there is no guarantee either rookie will be able to win one of the starting spots. The Seahawks also added ex-Bears corner Artie Burns, who stands a good chance to be one of the team’s top players at the position in 2022. Yet, none of these players are sure things, and the Seahawks would be wise to hang onto Jones.

Overall, Jones fills a bigger void than Brown would on the current Seahawks roster. There is a strong likelihood Brown would struggle to see the field with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Eskridge all above him on the depth chart.