Former Longtime Seahawks Coach Joining Rival Staff

I

n his playing and coaching career, Nick Sorensen has spent more seasons with the Seattle Seahawks than any other NFL team. But for the 2022 season, Sorensen is set to join the coaching staff of one of Seattle’s biggest rivals.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Feb. 28 that the San Francisco 49ers are hiring Sorensen as a defensive assistant.

This will be Sorensen’s 10th season in the NFL as an assistant coach. He also spent 10 seasons in the league as a defensive back who mostly played on special teams.

Nick Sorensen Starting His Coaching Career with Seahawks

After two years away from football following his last season as a player in 2010, Sorensen joined the Seahawks coaching staff in 2013. He coached in Seattle for eight years through the 2020 season.

In his first four years with the Seahawks coaching staff, Sorensen served as an assistant special teams coach. During his first two seasons, Seattle won two NFC Championships and Super Bowl XLVIII.

In 2017, Sorensen began coaching the secondary. In 2020, the Seahawks added “Nickel Specialist” to his title.

Last offseason, Sorensen left Seattle for his first opportunity to be an NFL coordinator. He served as the Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator under Urban Meyer, who didn’t finish the 2021 season.

After the Jaguars hired Doug Pederson as their new head coach, Wilson reported on Feb. 4 that Jacksonville did not plan to retain Sorensen on the 2022 coaching staff.

Nick Sorensen’s Playing Career

Sorensen entered college at Virginia Tech as a quarterback, but he moved back and forth between quarterback and defensive back during his college career. Sorensen attempted 80 passes in two seasons combined during 1997 and 1998. He also had four touchdowns and nine interceptions before converting to defensive back full time during the 1999 season.

Nick Sorensen entered Va Tech as QB, moved to defense entering ‘98, came back to QB midseason after first two QBs got hurt. Went 3-1 in that stretch, helped Frank Beamer avoid pulling redshirt off Michael Vick. Sorensen back to D full time in 1999 as starting FS #jaguars #OwnIt — J.P. Shadrick (@jpshadrick) June 1, 2021

He went undrafted but eventually earned a spot on the then St. Louis Rams roster in 2001. He appeared in seven games, making five tackles, including 1.0 tackle for loss, during his first NFL season.

The Rams went 14-2 in 2001 and advanced to Super Bowl XXXVI. Sorensen appeared in that game, and during the playoff run, forced two fumbles. But following the 2001 season, he would not make another playoff appearance until he was a coach with the Seahawks.

Sorensen never made an NFL start but remained in the league for 10 seasons, playing for the Rams, Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. In 2008 with the Browns, he posted career highs of 26 combined tackles, one quarterback hit and 0.5 sacks.

In four seasons with the Browns (2007-10), Sorensen recorded 69 combined tackles and two pass defenses. He also played four seasons for the Jaguars from 2003-06.

Sorensen suffered a concussion during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions in 2010. A big hit on a kickoff left him immobilized, and he left the field on a cart. But he returned to play 15 games during the 2010 season.

Wilson reports Sorensen’s career ended because of a neck injury. The 2010 season was his final one as a player.