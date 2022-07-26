Seahawks Take Strong Stance on Possible Trade With Rival: Report

The Seattle Seahawks do not appear interested in making a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that the Seahawks are unlikely to acquire Garoppolo, labeling a potential trade between the two rivals as a “long shot.” The NFL insider added that the 49ers’ preference is to get Garoppolo out of the division via trade.

“Similarly, the Seahawks are welcoming a legitimate competition between Drew Lock and Geno Smith, and a trade with NFC West rival San Francisco seems like a long shot, according to sources,” Howe detailed on July 26, 2022. “Lock played his best football as a rookie in 2019 under former Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who runs a similar system to Seahawks OC Shane Waldron. Meanwhile, the Niners are hoping for a win-win trade scenario — preferably getting him out of the division — and the Seahawks don’t appear interested in taking on his contract with the shoulder concerns.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Seahawks Could Have an Interest in Jimmy G If the QB Is Released

The Seahawks cannot be completely ruled out as a destination for Garoppolo. Seattle could have an interest in signing Garoppolo as a free agent if the 49ers released the quarterback, per Howe. Unlike the Browns’ situation with Baker Mayfield, the Niners would not be responsible for the majority of Garoppolo’s $24.2 million salary if the team opted to release the quarterback prior to August 30.

“But don’t rule out anything if Garoppolo is released,” Howe added about the Seahawks’ potential interest in the 49ers quarterback.

‘Several Teams’ Have an Interest in Signing Garoppolo as a Free Agent: Report

The challenge for the Seahawks is other teams could also have an interest in adding Garoppolo if the quarterback is cut. Despite Geno Smith and Drew Lock being on the roster, it is hard to imagine a clearer path to starting than what Garoppolo would have in Seattle. Given Garoppolo’s salary combined with offseason shoulder surgery, it appears the Niners face obvious challenges in finding a trade partner for Garoppolo.

“And if the 31-year-old becomes a free agent, several teams expressed to The Athletic that they’d have an increased interest in Garoppolo due to a much more manageable cap situation,” Howe wrote. “Garoppolo would likely have to accept a short-term, prove-it deal that would be a fraction of the $25 million cap hit teams would incur in a potential trade scenario.

“The Texans, Seahawks, Browns and Giants would seemingly make the most sense if Garoppolo is released or willing to accept a smaller contract in a trade.”

The Seahawks Have ‘Done Their Film Work’ on Jimmy G: Report

Garoppolo has been linked to the Seahawks since ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Seattle discussed adding the quarterback. It is unclear just how serious these talks have become, but Howe’s latest report indicates Seattle will only emerge as players if Garoppolo is released.

“You have Seattle that’s still out there,” Fowler said during a July 11 edition of “SportsCenter.” “They were sort of implicated in the Baker Mayfield situation, didn’t make that move.

“I’m told that internally they have discussed the possibility of Garoppolo playing for them. They’ve done their film work to see how he would fit. Tricky certainly to do a trade inside the NFC West but the 49ers and Seattle know they can maybe sort of wait this out because the 49ers have limited cap space right now, I think around $5 million.

“They want to re-sign Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel, to do that they need some of Garoppolo’s $24 million in base salary. Seattle probably knows that which means maybe they won’t try to make a trade. They’ll just wait for the 49ers to release him.”