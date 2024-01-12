Pete Carroll to an AFC Team Rumors Heat Up

As the Seattle Seahawks parted ways with longtime head coach Pete Carroll, the organization talked of transitioning him to an advisory role with the franchise. However, as more comes out about the move, Carroll seems like he still wants to coach, and speculation that he could be a candidate for the Los Angeles Chargers job is heating up.

Pete Carroll to the Los Angeles Chargers?

While the Seahawks have painted the removal of Pete Carroll as head coach as a mutual agreement, the more the now-former head coach talks, the more it seems like it was a firing. When asked on Seattle Sports radio about whether he’d coach again, Carroll said, “I’ve got plenty of energy for it and thought and willingness.”

So, the question becomes, at 72, if Carroll does want to coach an NFL team for a few more seasons, which teams looking for a head coach make the most sense?

The latest speculation is that Carroll could be a perfect coach to return to the scene of his most successful years and coach the Chargers, according to The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and NFL Network’s Peter Schrager on the “Bill Simmons Podcast.”

“Pete Carroll being done, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, he’s going to be a Senior Advisor’ — He wants to coach!” Schrager shared. “So, it’s like, where is his place? And I look at Southern California where everyone was penciling in Jim Harbaugh to go with [Justin] Herbert, but you live there, does Pete still have the cache as a Trojan?”

“Yes! Yes!” Simmons exclaimed. “Come back. We’ll give you a podcast, Pete!”

Schrager then mentioned that former Seahawks great and Carrol protégé Richard Sherman tweeted about this possibility and then also floated the idea on “Undisputed” after having dinner with Carroll and his former teammates.

“If the Chargers called him, that would be a match-made in heaven.”@RSherman_25 believes Pete Carroll could fit in L.A. 👀 pic.twitter.com/l9nx8w2M3N — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 11, 2024

“If you want to talk about moving the needle, Harbaugh makes sense and probably is the more splashier hire, but then Pete Carroll has the roots,” Schrager concluded. “That market for Pete, the needle would be moving in a totally different way.”

Why Carroll and the Chargers Make Sense

There are plenty of reasons that Pete Carroll becoming the next coach of the Chargers makes a ton of sense, but it really boils down to two things.

First, the Chargers are one of (if not) the most championship-ready teams with a head coaching vacancy as of Jan. 12, 2024. The team has a young star quarterback in Justin Herbert and talented veterans up and down the roster like Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, Khalil Mack, Derwin James, and Joey Bosa.

Right now, this team just needs a steady hand on the wheel and someone to get the players to believe in the power of their talent after several years of being beaten down by Brandon Staley’s ineptitude. Carroll is the perfect rah-rah coach to get that done, as long as he hires the right coaches around him to make the Xs and Os work. To do that, he can even keep current offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on staff.

The second reason Carroll is a great fit for the Chargers is that he is one of (if not) the most popular football coaches in Los Angeles history.

After bringing two national championships to the University of Southern California, the city that was starved for NFL football for decades still regards the Trojans as the official football team of LA. The Rams have some history there and have made more inroads after winning a Super Bowl, but the Chargers still have no footing in the country’s second-biggest municipality.

The former Seahawks coach would immediately bring the Chargers more credibility than the franchise has had in years, and football fans in LA would finally have a reason to cheer for this transplanted team.