Pete Carroll Compares Al Woods to Key Member of Championship Team

The head coach of the Seattle Seahawks has just heaped a significant amount of praise on one of his players. Pete Carroll compared defensive tackle Al Woods to Red Bryant, an important member of the Super Bowl XLVIII-winning team.

Carroll made the comments during a media availability on Wednesday, October 27. He started by explaining how the defensive line has improved and helped out the cornerbacks, especially during the 13-10 loss to the Saints. He then specifically compared Woods to Bryant.

“I’ll give you one, you guys will like this one,” Carroll said during his availability. “Al Woods is playing really like Big Red. It’s been a little bit of a shift, and it’s something that he’s taken to, and he’s been a monster at that spot like Red was back in the day. Sometimes, you’ve got to go back to the history to move forward.”

Bryant Landed With the Seahawks in 2008

Big Red spent his collegiate career at Texas A&M, where he served as a permanent team captain and made numerous plays on the defensive line. The Seahawks selected him with a fourth-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, expressing optimism about his ability to line up in the middle and wreak havoc.

Bryant only played sparingly in his first three seasons, appearing in 17 total games. However, he turned a corner in 2011 and became a key starter for the Seahawks while moving to defensive end. He started every game except one from 2011 until 2013, his last season with the Seahawks.

Bryant made team history in 2011 by blocking four kicks. He also intercepted two passes, including one in Week 15 against the Bears that he returned for a touchdown. These plays helped lead to a five-year extension that he signed prior to the 2012 season.

Bryant started all 16 games in 2012 and registered 24 tackles with another blocked field goal. He then turned in another career season in 2013, starting all 16 games and registering 30 tackles, including four for losses. Bryant added another 1.5 sacks to his total and ended the year as a Super Bowl champion.

The Seahawks released Bryant after the 2013 season, leading to the big defensive end capping off his career with the Jaguars (2014) and the Cardinals (2015). He walked away from the NFL with 148 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Woods Has Been a Force During His Third Stint With the Seahawks

While an offsides penalty on Woods led to a first down against the Saints, the big defensive tackle has made multiple plays during the first seven games of the season. Woods has tallied 19 combined tackles, one sack, three quarterback hits, and two passes defensed.

According to Pro Football Focus, Woods has an overall grade of 76.2. He ranks 19th among NFL defensive linemen, just behind BJ Hill of the Bengals (76.4) and teammate Poona Ford (76.5). He ranks 17th in run defense with a score of 73.1.

If the Seahawks hope to bounce back from a 2-5 start to the season, they will need Woods to continue channeling Bryant on a weekly basis. His next opportunity will be on Sunday, October 31, when the Seahawks host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

