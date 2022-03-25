Pete Carroll Leaves Door Open on Drew Lock: ‘We’ll See’

The Seattle Seahawks aren’t holding back when it comes to their new quarterback.

Shortly after acquiring Drew Lock from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade, the Seahawks appear to have high hopes for the former second-round draft pick. Despite the fact that Lock has gone 8-13 during his career as NFL starter, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll appears to have confidence in Lock moving forward.

Not only does Carroll have confidence in Lock as the Seahawks’ potential starter for the 2022 season, he believes Seattle has a “shot” at winning a championship if Lock plays to his potential.

Via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times on Saturday, March 19:

“If he plays like he did early on, I think we’ve got a shot (at a championship),’’ Carroll said. “You go back to his first year when he was balling as a rookie, when he was 4-1, his third-down numbers were terrific. Taking care of the football really well. … We think he’s still that guy and so we’ll see.’’

“All of the promise, all of what you hoped to see, the numbers and stuff showed that he was going to have a great run in his career,’’ Carroll said.

Lock’s Resume Isn’t Exactly Impressive

While there’s little doubt that Lock did have a solid brief showing as the Broncos’ starter during the 2019 season — he went 4-1 with seven touchdowns versus three interceptions — his recent play is more indicative of his actual play.

In his lone season as a full-time starter during the 2020 season, one could argue Lock was the worst starting quarterback in the NFL. The 25-year-old quarterback led the league in interceptions with 15 despite playing in only 13 games. Furthermore, he had the most fumbles recovered of any player in the league (five) due to fumbling the football a total of eight times.

According to Pro Football Focus, Lock posted a 63.5 offensive grade in 2020. That number ranked 33rd among 38 qualifying quarterbacks.

With the exception of Mitch Trubisky and Sam Darnold, that was the worst offensive grade of any starting quarterback with at least 11 starts.

Even during his 4-1 rookie season in 2019, Lock posted an even lower grade at 58.1.

It’s realistic to expect the Seahawks to enter the 2022 season with Lock as their starter. Maybe he turns out to be a solid quarterback after all. Maybe the Seahawks can potentially build around Lock moving forward if he shows off his potential in a different environment.

But he’s not leading Seattle to a championship in 2022. The Seahawks are a rebuilding team with a whole lot of dead cap money — $26 million in dead cap money in 2022 and $44 million overall, as Condotta notes — no matter how high they appear to be on Lock.

Metcalf: ‘It’s My Time in Seattle’

D.K. Metcalf will enter the new season embracing more of a leadership role.

The 24-year-old wide receiver is arguably the team’s best player remaining following the departures of 10-year veterans Wilson and Bobby Wagner. Both players had spent their entire careers in Seattle and were members of the Super Bowl team from the 2013 season.

However, the Seahawks are now lacking that veteran voice in the locker room and the former Pro Bowler believes it’s his “time” to lead.

Via Kevin Garnett’s “KG Certified” show:

“I’m going into Year 4, and I think it’s time for me to step up and be a leader,” he said. “It’s my time in Seattle now. That’s the way I look at it.”

“With Russ and Bobby there, it gave me more time to joke around … in my eyes, I was able to take a back seat because we already had our designated leaders there,” he said. “But now, since I’ve been trying to run from it for so long, God was like, ‘Naw, I’m going to throw you in that fire early, see how you take it.'”