Pete Carroll Delivers Message to Team Ahead of Matchup With Rams

On paper, it seems like a mismatch. The Seattle Seahawks come into Week 13 with a 6-5 record while the Los Angeles Rams are reeling at 3-8.

Making matters worse for the Rams, 7-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and 2021 triple-crown winning wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not play. Neither will Los Angeles’ secondary options at each of those positions — defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson and wide receiver Allen Robinson. Both were recently placed on injured reserve.

The Rams also don’t know, or at least haven’t made public, who will start behind center. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is still dealing with concussion and neck issues.

But that doesn’t mean the Rams should be taken lightly. At least that’s the message Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll tried to send to his team on November 30.

“They are because they’re so well coached,” Carroll told the media when asked if the Rams can still be dangerous. “Schematically, since Sean [McVay] went there, they have done so many good things.

“That’s what I am talking about to the team today and introducing the team to them, is how well coached they are, how smart they are, and how they look the same as they always look.”

Rams Have Advantage of Surprise

Seattle will come into the rivalry matchup with an obvious edge from an injury perspective. But Los Angeles will do its best to use the element of surprise to its advantage.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told the media on November 30 that it’s “safe to say” Stafford will not play in Week 13. But Los Angeles has two other quarterbacks it could start on December 4.

“We don’t know who’s going to play [at quarterback],” Carroll said. “They have a couple guys who they can go with, we’ll figure that out when they let us know.

“They have some dynamics with the different guys they have available, and we’ll have to see who it is. We’ll have to prepare for both of them.”

The Rams have started three different quarterbacks over the last three weeks. John Wolford started Week 10 when Stafford missed his first game of the season because of a concussion. Stafford cleared concussion protocol in time to return for Week 11, but Wolford didn’t practice that week because of a neck injury.

Stafford suffered another head injury in Week 11 and re-entered the concussion protocol. With Wolford still not available last week either, the Rams started Bryce Perkins behind center.

Los Angeles could go with either Wolford or Perkins at quarterback on December 4.

Rams’ Messy Quarterback Situation

The Seahawks will need extra preparation to be ready for the two quarterbacks the Rams could start in Week 14. While that’s a tough task for Seattle, Los Angeles would still rather not be down to its No. 2 or 3 signal caller.

Due in part because of the carousel at quarterback, the Rams have averaged under 16 points per game over the last three weeks. They also averaged just 258.3 yards of offense in those three contests.

But Los Angeles has also dealt with problems on offense all season. In the final two games with Stafford and Kupp together before their injuries, the Rams scored a total of 27 points. They’ve tallied 20 points just twice in the past eight games.

As a result, the Rams lost seven of those eight contests.

But for a Seattle defense that’s coming off a game where it allowed 576 yards and 40 points, it’s wise for Carroll to want his team not to take the Rams matchup for granted.