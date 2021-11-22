Frustrated Pete Carroll Goes Viral for Walking out of Press Conference

The frustration of the Seattle Seahawks starting the season 3-7 has finally hit head coach Pete Carroll. The always-optimistic Carroll abruptly ended his postgame press conference after the team’s loss to the Cardinals.

“I’m really done,” Carroll said as he walked out of the media session as reporters were still asking questions.

It was a rare move from Carroll who is typically jovial with the media. ESPN’s Brady Henderson noted that it is the first time he can remember Carroll acting in this manner during a press conference.

“Pete Carroll didn’t make an opening statement and cut off his postgame presser as a reporter was asking a question,” Henderson tweeted. “First time I can remember him doing either.”

Carroll Admits This Is His Highest Frustration Level: ‘It’s Not Even Close’

After several players conducted their interviews, Carroll later walked back to the podium to give a second press conference. Carroll explained why he felt the need to come back for a do-over.

“Because we have a relationship, I have a relationship with the media that I respect the heck out of everything you guys do and I know you got stories to write,” Carroll explained. “If I shortchange you on the stories, you’ve got a job, too, and I’ve felt that way my whole life in coaching. So, I did it out of respect to you guys, because I know you got a job to do. I don’t need to make it hard on you. So, I’m available because it makes sense to me why I should be here right now.”

Carroll confirmed that this is the most frustrated he has been since he took over as Seahawks head coach.

“Yes, absolutely, it’s not even close, not even close,” Carroll said of his frustration level.

The Seahawks Have Scored 13 Points in Their Last 2 Games

There are plenty of issues that need to be addressed by the Seahawks, but the most glaring weakness is on offense. After being shutout against the Packers, the Seahawks scored just 13 points against the Cardinals. Russell Wilson has yet to throw a touchdown pass since he returned from his finger injury. Carroll admitted that he is at a loss as to why it has become a “mystery to us to score points.”

“I don’t why it became a mystery to us to score points,” Carroll said when asked about the offensive struggles. “That’s never been the issue. We’ve always been able to move the ball and score and stuff. So, I don’t know why this timeframe, you know, it started when Russ [Wilson] got banged up and we just haven’t got productive like we need to be.

“We gotta get back on track. Maybe it’s going to take a couple weeks from taking a month off for Russ to be at his best to help us where he can, but we gotta do stuff around him as well. It isn’t a one guy show, as much as you might want to make it that.”