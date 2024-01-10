Seahawks Rumors: Cowboys Coach Named Top Candidate to Replace Pete Carroll

While there were questions over Pete Carroll returning as head coach for the Seattle Seahawks next season, the query stemmed from him being 72 years old. Rumors swirled Carroll might be ready to retire after after 14 seasons in Seattle.

However, the Seahawks shocked the NFL world on Wednesday, January 10 by announcing they were simply moving on from Carroll. The most winningest coach in the team’s history, however, isn’t going away entirely. Seahawks owner Jody Allen shared in an official statement that Carroll will stick around in another role.

“His role will evolve from Head Coach to remain with the organization as an advisor,” the statement read. With Carroll out from the top job, rumors immediately started to swirl over who would take over. Several analysts believe Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is the best choice to succeed Carroll.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport posted on X, “#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn would quickly be considered a strong candidate to replace Pete Carroll, who now exits as HC.”

Dan Quinn who was the #Seahawks DC during their 2013 Super Bowl run is a strong candidate for HC, per @RapSheet https://t.co/8gAUZzVStO pic.twitter.com/aE6PsrfUit — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 10, 2024

Quinn previously served as assistant head coach in Seattle between 2009 and 2010, so he isn’t a complete stranger to the franchise.

SI’s Corbin K. Smith posted, “I mentioned this on @Locked_Seahawks a few weeks ago… I thought if this move happened, Seattle would immediately pursue Dan Quinn. Expect him to be the front runner.”

CBS Sports Tracy Wolfson noted, “I can definitely see Dan Quinn interested in this, and he no doubt deserves another opportunity.”

Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn Is ‘Ready’ To Be a Head Coach Again

#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn’s name is heating up among league circles. He will be one of the most sought after HC candidates in this cycle. 🎥: @BleacherReport @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/nMutojXBam — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 8, 2024

If the Seahawks are indeed eyeing Quinn as a candidate, they will face heavy competition. Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on January 8 that he’s “one of the hottest names entering the head coaching market.”

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Quinn is ready to become a head coach again and is already fielding interviews. Quinn served as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for nearly six years before joining the Cowboys staff in 2021. While considered one of the greatest defensive coordinators, the Falcons fired Quinn as head coach after going 0-5 to start the 2020 NFL season.

Even though Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered Quinn a raise, it might not be enough to keep him in Dallas.

“The Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Quinn, who has been up for jobs each of the past two years,” Archer wrote. “Jerry Jones adjusted Quinn’s contract, per sources, but Quinn wants to be a head coach again. If the right opportunity presents itself, Jones might be hard-pressed to convince Quinn to stay.”

Pete Carroll Sounded Confident He’d Return to Coach the Seahawks Just a Few Days Ago

A shocker in Seattle: Pete Carroll is expected to be out as the Seahawks head coach, per sources. He still could remain in the organization, but not as the head coach. pic.twitter.com/fh4Jo8oMlk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2024

Carroll addressed his future with the Seahawks immediately after getting eliminated from the playoffs last week. While the Seahawks defeated the Arizona Cardinal 21-10, they needed Green Bay to lose in order to make the postseason. When asked if he’d return for his 15th season with the ‘Hawks, “At this point, I do,” he said.

During an appearance on Seattle Sports on Monday, he strongly insinuated he’d be back. “I plan to be coaching this team,” Carroll said. “And I told you, I love these guys. And that’s what I would like to be doing and see how far you can go.

“I’m not worn out. I’m not tired, not any of that stuff. I need to do a better job and I need to help my coaches more and we need to do a better job of coaching. There’s a lot of area for improvement.”

Carroll was fielding questions about his future even back in September while speaking to SI’s Albert Breer. “They’re going to have to work really hard to run me out of here right now,” Carroll said. “I’m having too much fun.”

Under his tenure as head coach, Seattle made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014, winning the former. Carroll led the Seahawks to a 137-89-1 record over 14 seasons.