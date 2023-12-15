Seahawks Could Replace Pete Carroll With Cowboys Coach, Says Insider

The Seattle Seahawks rumors are heating up with growing speculation about head coach Pete Carroll’s future. Sport’s Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports he is “less sure” about Carroll’s future than in previous years. If Carroll opts to retire, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is being “floated around” as a potential successor, per Breer.

Obviously, Seattle has another month to turn the season around. Yet, the NFL insider ponders whether Carroll will consider retirement this offseason given the team’s recent losing skid.

“… I’d say I’m less sure of it than I have been in recent years,” Breer wrote on December 14, 2023. “Going into this year, it sure looked like the Seahawks were creeping closer toward having the kind of core group of players they did in Carroll’s early years, with a very solid 2022 draft class coming back and the ’23 class bursting with promise.

“… Because, while coming into this year I thought that infusion of young talent might keep Carroll around for a while, if the coach doesn’t think he’s that close, it could alter his decision on returning for next season (during which he’ll turn 73),” Breer added.

“And the idea that Seattle would try to get Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (who was Seattle’s DC for its two Super Bowl trips a decade ago) if Carroll were to retire has been floated around a little. Which … the Seahawks could do a lot worse than that, if this were to be it.”

A Return to the Seattle Seahawks Could Have Some Appeal to Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Quinn has been reluctant to leave Dallas in recent offseasons, even for another head coaching role. The Seahawks job could be appealing given Quinn has familiarity with the franchise. Quinn was the Seattle defensive coordinator during their back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, including the team’s title run in the 2013 season.

The veteran coach would also have the advantage of having an established general manager in John Schneider. Seattle has had a strong track record of success with the rosters Schneider has helped construct.

Seahawks Rumors: Would Pete Carroll Walk Away on a Losing Note?

Given Carroll’s mantra is “always compete,” it is difficult to imagine losing would be the factor that forces the head coach away from football. If anything, Carroll will likely be more motivated to return to prove his coaching philosophy still works.

The pressure could heat up on Carroll if the Seahawks’ losing ways continue to end the season. Yet, Seahawks chairman Jody Allen has backed Carroll at every opportunity, even over Russell Wilson. Carroll walking away from the Seahawks after their recent struggles only seems viable if pushed to do so by ownership.

More losing would only intensify the Seahawks rumors about Carroll’s future with the franchise.

Cowboys Rumors: Dan Quinn Is Once Again Being Labeled a Top NFL Head Coaching Candidate

What is realistic is Quinn will once again be a popular candidate during the NFL head coaching carousel. CBS Sports’ insider Jonathan Jones notes that teams best candidates could be defensive-minded coaches like Quinn.

“Teams that may be pegged to go offense after Black Monday may very well find their best options are on the defensive side,” Jones detailed in a December 9 article titled, “Why the upcoming NFL hiring cycle could mark the return of the defensive-minded head coach.” “There are several strong candidates serving as defensive coordinators today.

“Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks both have their units playing some of the best ball in the league, and both men have been head coaches before. Quinn nearly won a Super Bowl with the Falcons, and the passage of time has helped bolster Wilks’ tenures in Arizona and in Carolina last year as the interim head coach.”