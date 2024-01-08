Pete Carroll Addresses Seahawks Future Immediately After Playoff Elimination

The Seattle Seahawks will not be going to the playoffs this season.

Despite winning their season finale over the Arizona Cardinals, 21-20, and clinching a second consecutive season with a winning record at 9-8, Seattle will miss out on this year’s playoffs due to the Green Bay Packers winning their Week 18 game over the Chicago Bears.

Leading into the game, there were major question marks surrounding Pete Carroll and whether or not he would be returning to the team for a 15th season. Following the game, Carroll was asked about the topic and answered that he expects to be back next season.

Pete Carroll, asked if he expects to be back next season says “I do.” Then adds “at this point I do,”. pic.twitter.com/j5DLliSAPA — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 8, 2024

Seahawks Surprisingly Miss Playoffs After Strong 2022 Season

The Seahawks will miss the playoffs for just the fourth time in Carroll’s 14 seasons as head coach. The season is especially disappointing considering Seattle was looking to capitalize off of its surprising playoff berth last season. The Seahawks returned most of their key players from last season and made some key offseason additions with rookies Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon along with re-signing former longtime veteran Bobby Wagner.

However, the season took a wrong turn after the Seahawks started out 6-3. Heading into Week 11, the Seahawks were actually tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the division lead. But a 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams — a game that saw Geno Smith injured and kicker Jason Myers miss the game-winning field goal — led to Seattle losing four consecutive games.

The Seahawks would bounce back and win two consecutive games, setting themselves up in prime position for a postseason berth by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. However, they suffered an upset loss at home to the Steelers and entered Week 18 needing a win and a Packers loss to make it to the playoffs.

Report: Seahawks to Discuss Pete Carroll’s Future

Prior to the game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Carroll and Seahawks brass would sit down and discuss the future. Rapoport include a wrinkle regarding the 72-year-old Carroll being under contract for the 2024 season and how he holds an option for the 2025 season.

“The Seahawks always are evaluating and updating contingency plans in the event longtime coach Pete Carroll, now 72 years old, decides to walk away,” said Rapoport. “Carroll is under contract through 2024, with an option for 2025 that can be exercised in the offseason.”

While the Seahawks have remained a winning team with Carroll leading the way, it’s been a long time since they were true contenders. In fact, Seattle hasn’t advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs since the 2014 season and they’ve gone 3-6 in the playoffs since the 2015 season.

It’s also a bit puzzling how the Seahawks — featuring former Pro Bowlers such as Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett — continue to struggle on offense. They entered Week 18 ranking 17th in points and 20th in yards. The defense — previously known as the Seahawks’ strength and Carroll’s background as a coach — continued to be one of the worst units in the league for the second consecutive season, ranking 24th in points and 27th in yards this season.

Carroll obviously wants to continue coaching and barring something unexpected, he’ll likely return for another season as the team’s head coach. But things certainly have to improve next season or Carroll could be looking at his final one in Seattle.