Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll’s NSFW Response to Retirement Question

The Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will turn 72 years old next month, but he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

On Wednesday, August 16, Tacoma News Tribune’s Gregg Bell posted a video of Carroll, who while wearing khakis and long sleeves in 95-degree weather, ran his daily 100-yard dash across the football field. “That’s Pete, man. He’s the ageless wonder,” Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said of his coach, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Carroll, who’s entering his 14th year as the Seahawks’ head coach, recently told SI’s Albert Breer that he feels invigorated for the upcoming season. “I’m just jacked,” he said. “I really am. I can’t tell you anything different. It felt like that last spring. We had enough stuff, enough guys, and then we drafted again.”

95 degrees. Seattle heat advisory continues. Whatever. 71-year-old Pete Carroll out here in khakis, long sleeves, Air Monarchs, again doing his daily routine of 100-yard runs as his Seahawks cover kicks during practice. Oh, yes, his players notice.@thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/HkM3mfoAt4 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 16, 2023

While Carroll’s energy is off the charts, Breer discussed with Carroll if there’s “any sort of exit strategy now,” and the Seahawks legend shut down the narrative that he’s even thinking about a retirement plan.

“I don’t know, I don’t give a s*** about any of that,” Carroll said with a smile. “They’re going to have to work really hard to run me out of here right now. I’m having too much fun.” As it stands, the septuagenarian is thriving alongside the team’s potential.

“This is as much fun as I can ever remember having,” he said. “Every morning I can’t wait to get going—every day. It’s these guys and the way they are and the future that’s there for us, and it’s the chance of making it. Whatever that brings, I don’t know, but it’s a frickin’ blast right now. I can’t wait to see what happens the next day, see if we can stir them up again, get them riled up again, get them more juiced up.”

Video of Pete Carrol Taking Snaps at Quarterback Went Viral

On Thursday, August 18, the team shared a video that featured Carroll stepping into the pocket to throw passes and the clip quickly went viral, racking up over 3.1 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter. Fans and analysts loved seeing Carroll’s quarterback athleticism at age 71.

QB Pete coming soon to Quarterback on @netflix 📺 pic.twitter.com/CEskVNUtLr — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 18, 2023

“Seattle on Tap” posted, “Good news, we have Geno Smith right now. But when he retires the Seahawks can use 80-year-old Pete Carroll too,” while one man reacted, “Carroll has a stronger arm than Tua Tagovailoa.”

Bet MGM‘s John Ewing declared, “Carroll is the best QB in the NFC West,” while Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett wrote, “Lol that ‘No Look’ crazy.” Geno Smith posted, “MVPete 🎯.”

Pete Carroll Is Under Contract Through 2025

Before the blockbuster trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and surprised everyone as Smith led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and a spot in the playoffs, rumors swirled that Carroll was ready to call it a career.

Seattle finished the 2021 NFL season with a disappointing 7-10 record, their worst record since 2009, but Carroll never entertained the idea of going anywhere. “No, I’m in great shape,” Carroll said, per ESPN.

Carroll signed a five-year extension in 2020, during which the Seahawks finished the season with a 12-4 record and won the NFC West title. “Carroll’s former deal ran through the 2021 season and was believed to pay him about $11 million a year,” The Seattle Times reported in November 2020.

SI’s Corbin K. Smith wrote in January 2022, “Little else remains known about his contract, but it’s believed to be north of $10 million per year as one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.”

From a financial standpoint, it’s highly unlikely Carroll is going anywhere before his contract is up. “Normally, contracts for head coaches are fully guaranteed, so if the organization wanted to move on from him, they would likely have to eat upwards of $40 to 50 million left on his deal,” Smith surmised.

The veteran coach also has final say in all personnel decisions, so Seahawks de-facto owner Jody Allen can’t unexpectedly give him the boot.