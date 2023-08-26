Trade Proposal Sends Seahawks $5.9 Million Receiver to NFC Contender

The Seattle Seahawks face a decision on Dee Eskridge’s future prompting some analysts to wonder if the team may consider trading the wideout. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggests the Seahawks should consider trading Eskridge to the Eagles allowing both parties to have a fresh start.

“The Seahawks’ decision to draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba this year should be the final indication that they’ve given up on Eskridge,” Ballentine wrote on August 24, 2023. “Even getting back a late Day 3 pick would allow them to move on and get something in return.

“As far as teams that may be interested, the Eagles would be worth a call. Bo Wulf of The Athletic connected the reigning NFC Champions with the speedy receiver earlier this summer.”

Essentially, Ballentine is calling on Seattle to deal Eskridge for a future late-round selection. Eskridge has been wildly underwhelming catching just one touchdown over his first two seasons in Seattle despite being a former second-round pick. After an offseason full of buzz, Eskridge landed a six-game suspension from the league.

Seattle Seahawks Rookie Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba Is Recovering From Wrist Surgery

The good news is that Seattle has plenty of depth at receiver which could make Eskridge expendable. Seattle is expecting to rely on a trio of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to serve as the team’s top three receivers.

Smith-Njigba is dealing with a wrist injury and is expected to miss the start of the regular season. The Seahawks have been getting production at the position from surprise places including undrafted rookie Jake Bobo who scored an impressive touchdown in Seattle’s preseason finale against Green Bay.

The Seahawks have yet to reveal an updated timeline for Smith-Njigba’s return but the early signs are positive. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll noted that Smith-Njigba’s wrist will be “so safe” now that the procedure has been completed. Carroll previously estimated that the rookie would be sidelined for about one month with the injury.

“I haven’t heard any word since the surgery, other than what they initially said, that everything went great,” Carroll explained during an August 24 press conference. “They showed us the pictures and all that kinda stuff. So, we saw that and it’s an elaborate surgery for such a small crack in the area, but it’s gonna be so safe. So we’re really pleased with it. So is he.”

Dee Eskridge Will Miss the First 6 Seattle Seahawks Games With a Suspension

Eskridge released a statement following the NFL’s decision to suspend the receiver for six games. The wideout revealed that his suspension was a result of an incident involving his child’s mother that resulted in Eskridge’s arrest.

“In early February 2023, Dwayne was involved in an unfortunate incident with his child’s mother, which resulted in his arrest and the filing of misdemeanor charges,” the statement detailed, per The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “Dwayne quickly took responsibility for his role in this incident. Dwayne entered into an agreement whereby the misdemeanor charges will be dismissed in 12 months when he completes domestic violence moral recognition therapy.

“Dwayne has already enrolled in and begun therapy. Dwayne has not been convicted of any crime. He entered into this agreement because it is in the best interest of his family. Dwayne deeply regrets any embarrassment this incident has caused his family, the Seahawks and the NFL.”