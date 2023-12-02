Former Seahawks Fan Favorite Gets Brutally Honest About Playing for Bills

While fans hoped that the Seattle Seahawks would move some money around and figure out a way to re-sign Poona Ford this offseason, the defensive tackle moved on to join the Buffalo Bills.

However, the 5-foot-11, 310-pounder didn’t leave for more money. After inking a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Bills, NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero posted, “Ford turned down more money elsewhere to try to win a ring in Buffalo.”

Unfortunately for Ford, things are not working out in Orchard Park. “It’s just been weird for me,” he told The Buffalo News. “This isn’t what I was expecting coming here… I thought I was going to be able to contribute and help this team win.”

Ford’s been a healthy scratch seven times. Despite several injuries befalling the Bills defensive line, he’s appeared in five games, making just seven tackles and one quarterback hit. “It makes me feel a lot of things,” he said of not playing. “I’m not going to go into detail about it, but it makes me feel a lot of things.”

The 28-year-old is confused as to why he’s not suiting up. “I feel comfortable with the scheme,” he said. “These are questions I don’t really have the answers to. It’s beyond my power. I know my plays. I know what I need to do as far as the playbook and stuff.”

“If I come in the locker room and I see my jersey or my pads, I guess I’m playing – or not,” Ford noted. “I mean, it’s kind of tough. That’s why I’m kind of just talking to my family constantly and praying. Just looking for an answer. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Bills Coach Said There’s ‘Disappointment’ Poona Ford Wasn’t Playing

Speaking to reporters in October, Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington was asked why Ford wasn’t playing.

“Poona is an extremely valued member of the position group and of the defense,” Washington said. “His skill set is respected. There’s a reason why he was a sought-after free agent for us, and he’s done nothing to diminish that in my mind. We have conversations weekly, he and I, about when those opportunities will present themselves.

“He has a unique skill set, just (has to) continue to look forward to make sure you maintain an optimal state of readiness. When it’s your turn again, to go out there and do your absolute best. Poona puts forth great effort in practice. He’s outstanding in the meeting room.”

“Is there disappointment, sure? Competitors want to be on the field. The numbers dictate that everyone will not get that opportunity every week. But his professionalism, mindset, the effort in practice, and all those things he’s doing to prepare himself week to week, those things have been outstanding.”

Last month, the Bills moved to sign defensive tackle Linval Joseph, who instantly become part of the rotation alongside Tim Settle, Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. But based on how poorly Settle and Phillips have been playing, earning a respective 52.0 and 38.6 overall grades from Pro Football Focus, not giving Ford a chance is perplexing for fans and analysts in Buffalo.

Reminder to the brilliant staff down at One Bills Drive: Poona Ford exists. https://t.co/VyMB8asIbw — Save Us Jim Harbaugh (@SignorCelery) November 27, 2023

Bills head coach Sean McDermott hasn’t forgotten about Ford, but suggested he wasn’t meeting the mark. “Poona has been here with us since the spring,” McDermott said. “Poona’s had opportunities to play, and so we evaluate that and we evaluate weekly who gets the jerseys for game day.”

Poona Ford Said the Bills’ Defensive Scheme Drew Him to Buffalo

WUFO sports talks to Poona Ford about what made Buffalo the Landing spot and was it difficult to leave $$$$$$ on table to come here! ⁦@BuffaloFAMbase⁩ ⁦@wufopower965wny⁩ ⁦@BleavSports⁩ pic.twitter.com/HR9LEYMlz1 — Muki Hawkins (@wufosports) June 14, 2023



Last season, the Seahawks shifted from a 3-4 defense and Ford’s participation dropped to 642 snaps, during which he earned an overall grade of 56.2 from Pro Football Focus. While he recorded a career-high three sacks, Ford tallied just 35 total tackles.

In 2021, playing a 3-4 defensive front, which is what the Bills employ, Ford participated in 793 total snaps, earning an overall grade of 73.0. He tallied 53 total tackles and two sacks.

“The scheme on defense is really what made me come here,” he said of joining the Bills, per SI.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season that he misused Ford. “He likes Ford over the center at nose tackle,” Carroll said, as posted by The News Tribune‘s Gregg Bell. “They played him more outside as 3-technique and even 5-tech. ‘I think we wore him down.'”

Carroll told reporters in April that he’d “love” to get Ford back. If he still feels the same way this offseason, perhaps Ford could return to Seattle.