‘Possibility’ Seahawks Could Trade for 3-Time Pro Bowl QB

The Seattle Seahawks may look to add another quarterback following the Russell Wilson trade.

After the Seahawks rocked the NFL world with the unexpected trade of Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, March 9, the Seahawks could be on the search for another franchise quarterback. According to Pro Football Focus reporter Doug Kyed, there’s the possibility that the Seahawks could make a play for Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins. However, he does stress that it’s “doubtful” that the trade is actually made.

“There’s also the possibility, though it’s been described to me as ‘doubtful,’ that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has one year left on his current contract, could come available in a trade if he’s not extended,” says Kyed. “Carroll ‘loves’ Cousins, according to one source. Cousins spent the 2016 season in Washington with Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. And he’d be cheaper to acquire than Wilson was for the Broncos.”

How Cousins Could Appeal to the Seahawks

The Vikings are going through a major overhaul within the organization. Minnesota recently parted ways with longtime head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. While Minnesota has yet to publicly declare that Cousins is on the trade block, it’s clear the Vikings are in a rebuilding mode of sorts.

Minnesota has the fourth-worst salary cap situation of any team in the league, entering free agency more than $15 million over the salary cap. Cousins has one year left on his deal with a salary of $35 million for the 2022 season. Considering the Vikings are entering a different direction with the franchise, it might be wise to move Cousins and acquire assets before he hits free agency next season. Cousins will turn 34 years old this year and holds the third-highest cap hit of any quarterback this season.

However, acquiring Cousins would signal a shift in the Seahawks’ plans. Following the trade of Wilson and the release of long-time defensive leader Bobby Wagner, it appears Seattle is in a rebuilding direction.

Kyed also notes the Seahawks could simply go with the recently-acquired Drew Lock or returnee Jacob Eason as the starter for the 2022 season and draft a quarterback such as Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud in a more QB-heavy draft in 2023. Or the Seahawks could draft a quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft — Malik Willis, Matt Corral or Desmond Ridder — and develop him during the upcoming season.

Acquiring Cousins — the sixth-highest graded quarterback during the 2021 season, according to PFF — would enable the Seahawks to reload and contend rather than go through a slow rebuild with 70-year-old head coach Pete Carroll at the helm.

Seahawks Favoring Malik Willis in 2022 NFL Draft?

According to NFL Draft expert Matt Miller, the Seahawks could potentially draft Liberty QB Willis.

As Miller noted following Seattle’s trade of Wilson on Tuesday, March 8, the Seahawks “really like” Willis.

“FWIW, and I said this on radio the other day, the word in Indy was that the Seahawks really like Malik Willis,” said Miller. Something to file away perhaps.”

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Willis has been compared to former NFL QB Jay Cutler and current Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

Willis has been noted for his “rocket-launching right arm” and his “elite rushing talent” by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

“Upside quarterback with special parts of his game, but with no guarantee they will be assembled properly into a finished product,” Zierlein wrote. “Willis uses his rare combination of elite rushing talent and a rocket-launching right arm to unlock explosive plays in two different ways. He has the arm to beat safeties to the deepest parts of the field and makes impressive throws from inside and outside the pocket.”

The Seahawks hold the ninth selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Willis is currently projected be drafted at No. 20 by Todd McShay of ESPN.