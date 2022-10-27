Proposed Trade Sees Seahawks Land Versatile Ex-Pro Bowl RB

The Seattle Seahawks could be the perfect landing spot for a dynamic ex-Pro Bowl running back.

As proposed by NFL.com’s Maurice Jones-Drew, the Seahawks could pull off a trade deadline move for the Cleveland Browns‘ Kareem Hunt. The Browns are reportedly seeking a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for the former Pro Bowl running back leading into the trade deadline on Nov. 1, as noted by Chris Easterling of Akron Beacon Journal.

Jones-Drew argues that while the Seahawks already have their starter in rookie Kenneth Walker III, Seattle could use a dynamic one-two punch as the franchise aims to clinch a postseason berth.

“Yes, that’s right — I see Hunt as a fit here, too. After losing Rashaad Penny for the season, the Seahawks could use more depth behind rookie sensation Kenneth Walker III,” says Jones-Drew. “Seattle has been punching above its weight this season and needs a one-two punch in the backfield to help the NFL’s fifth-ranked scoring offense continue playing at a high level. Cam Akers would be a perfect fit in offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s system, especially considering Waldron coached under Sean McVay for four seasons before going to Seattle, but I don’t see L.A. trading within the division. So Hunt is the next option. He would fit well in this offensive scheme — just like he would in Los Angeles.”

Hunt is One of NFL’s Most Talented Dual-Threat RB’s

Hunt is the definition of a versatile back. Since his release from the Kansas City Chiefs, Hunt has played the secondary role to Nick Chubb in the Browns’ one-two punch system. The 27-year-old ran 198 times for 841 yards and six touchdowns while catching 38 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns during the 2020 season.

At the peak of his career, Hunt ran for over 1,300 yards while catching 53 passes for 455 yards as the Chiefs’ lead back during the 2017 season.

The Browns appear to be in seller mode heading into the trade deadline. With the possibility that third-string back D’Ernest Johnson could settle into the backup role, Hunt becomes one of the hottest names at the deadline.

Hunt Would Only Cost Fourth-Round Pick: Report

As noted by Easterling, Hunt’s name in trade rumors continue to increase as his role in the offense continues to decrease.

“As the Browns get ready to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, less than 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline, Hunt is back in the rumor mill as a potential trade piece,” said Easterling on Thursday, October 27. A fourth-round pick is believed to be the starting point in terms of a return for the Browns should they elect to deal Hunt before 4 p.m. Tuesday.”

Hunt has combined for nine carries and one catch over the team’s two most recent games.

“I really don’t know,” Hunt said on the Browns abandoning the running game immediately after the loss versus the Baltimore Ravens. “I know we could’ve still found a way to run the ball. But it’s all good.”

With DK Metcalf possibly sidelined due to a patellar tendon injury, the Seahawks could use another receiving weapon in the offense. Considering Walker’s limitations as a receiving back out of the backfield — he has just eight catches in six games — Hunt could lift the unit to another level with his receiving ability.

Considering Seattle has already beefed up on its draft selection due to their trade with the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson, a fourth-round pick is well worth it for a dynamic threat like Hunt.