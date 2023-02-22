Proposed Trade Sees Seahawks Land ‘Missing Piece’ in Blockbuster Deal

The Seattle Seahawks could be an ideal landing spot for a “missing piece.”

As proposed by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, a trade package that would help mold the Seahawks into a “great” defensive unit is by sending their 2023 first-round draft pick (No. 20 overall) to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for outside linebacker Josh Allen.

While the Seahawks ranked as one of the better pass-rushing units in the league — tying for seventh in sacks — they lacked an elite pass rusher on their defense. Furthermore, they ranked 19th in pressure percentage. Ballentine argues that acquiring Allen — a former Pro Bowl selection — would give the Seahawks that missing piece to lift them over the top.

“Much like the Eagles needed Haason Reddick to unlock the potential of the rest of their pass-rushers, the Seahawks could use one more pass-rusher to push the group into the elite category,” said Ballentine. “Josh Allen could be that missing piece. He’s entering the final year of his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s due $10.9 million. If the Jaguars aren’t interested in giving him a long-term deal, they might be willing to part with him for a first-round pick.”

Josh Allen Remains Top-Tier Threat as Pass Rusher

During his rookie season in 2019 — his lone Pro Bowl selection — Allen racked up a franchise-record 10.5 sacks. Although he hasn’t come close to matching that total in the seasons since, he remains a force when it comes to rushing the quarterback, racking up 14.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

According to Pro Football Focus, Allen posted an 82.9 defensive grade and 79.4 pass-rushing grade last season. Among players at his position with at least 100 snaps, his defensive grade ranked 13th and his pass-rushing grade ranked 20th in the NFL. In other words, while Allen may not be producing double-digit sacks totals as he did during his rookie campaign, he’s still one of the top-tier pass-rushing specialists in the league.

Why Josh Allen Could Mold the Seahawks Into a Legit Contender

Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor each racked up 9.5 sacks to lead the Seahawks during the 2022 season. Adding Allen would not only give him more opportunities at getting to the quarterback, it would also free up Nwosu and Taylor by having a top-tier pass-rushing specialist by their side.

“The Philadelphia Eagles showed exactly how dangerous a defense with a loaded rotation of pass-rushers can be,” says Ballentine. “The Seattle Seahawks are about one more talented pass-rusher and some development away from being downright terrifying in that regard.”

While the Seahawks emerged as arguably the most surprising team in the NFL with a playoff appearance just months after trading nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, their overall defensive unit was a weakness. The defensive unit allowed 23.6 points per game, ranking 25th in the league.

However, the young pieces are there. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks ranked sixth in the league with 161 tackles and rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen turned in a Pro Bowl campaign during his rookie season and co-led the NFL in interceptions.

Acquiring Allen would not only lift the Seahawks into having one of the better defensive units in the league, it could actually help mold them into a Super Bowl contender.