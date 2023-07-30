Proposed Trade Sees Seahawks Acquire Geno Smith’s Potential Replacement

A suggested trade proposal would see the Seattle Seahawks acquire Geno Smith’s potential replacement in the New England Patriots‘ Bailey Zappe.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, a trade scenario would see the Seahawks acquire Zappe in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick. Zappe would be acquired as insurance in case Smith’s 2022 season proves to be an aberration. Ballentine argues that Seattle is lacking a proper backup plan in case Smith falters during the 2023 season. The Seahawks’ other quarterbacks on the roster are Drew Lock and undrafted free agent Holton Ahlers.

“Geno Smith was a revelation in 2023. It isn’t often that a player has a breakout season at the age of 32, but that’s exactly what happened,” writes Ballentine. “That’s also not something the Seahawks should feel comfortable with as the long-term solution at quarterback. There should be a plan in place for the future of the position if Smith’s season was an aberration.”

Why Bailey Zappe Could Emerge as Franchise QB

The 24-year-old Zappe impressed during his short stint as Patriots starter last season. During his rookie season, Zappe went 2-0 and completed five touchdowns versus three interceptions for 8.5 yards per pass attempt and a 100.9 passer rating. In fact, Zappe became the first quarterback during the Super Bowl era to post at least a 100 passer rating while winning each of his first two starts.

It’s worth noting that both of those starts came as a result of an injury to the Patriots’ actual starting quarterback, Mac Jones. While there appeared to be a temporary quarterback controversy as a result of Zappe’s impressive stint as starter — combined with the fact he replaced Jones during a loss against the Chicago Bears — it was short-lived as Jones remained the starter for the duration of the 2022 season.

Why Bailey Zappe Would Be Upgrade Over Drew Lock

As the Patriots enter the 2023 season, there is no quarterback controversy as the franchise is committed to Jones as its quarterback. Ballentine argues that Zappe would be an upgrade over the 26-year-old Lock, who fizzled during his three years as the Denver Broncos‘ quarterback.

“Zappe proved to be an accurate thrower when pressed into action, and the Patriots won both games that he started,” writes Ballentine. “Getting him early in his career and developing him is a more promising succession plan than hoping to break Lock of bad habits formed in a bad situation in Denver.”

After being acquired in the Russell Wilson trade last season, Lock seems to have settled into his role as Smith’s backup quarterback. In fact, the former second-round draft pick re-signed with the Seahawks this offseason to return as Smith’s backup.

Smith recently complimented Lock, calling him a “starter” in this league.

“It’s a bittersweet thing because I know he’s a starter and I know he can go and do great things,” Smith said on Thursday, July 27. “I want him to go get that opportunity somewhere, but when he’s in the room with me, we are going to push each other. He makes me better, hopefully, I make him better as a player. We have a great relationship, and I was happy to be able to continue that. When he gets his opportunity, he is going to kill it.”

However, Lock never showed any sort of consistency when given the chance to be the Broncos’ franchise quarterback. He went 8-13 as a starter, led the league in interceptions during the 2020 season — despite playing just 13 games — and lost a quarterback competition against journeyman Teddy Bridgewater. That’s also not mentioning the fact that he lost the quarterback competition against Smith for the Seahawks’ starting gig.

While the trade isn’t likely to happen considering the Seahawks recently signed Smith to a three-year deal worth $105 million, it’s something Seattle might want to consider if Zappe becomes available on the trade block.