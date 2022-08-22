Proposed Trade Sees Seahawks Acquire Playmaker: ‘Perfect Pickup’

The Seattle Seahawks could be looking at their next key weapon.

According to a compiled list of trade proposals that each team should offer before the season by Alex Kay of Bleacher Report, the Arizona Cardinals should offer wide receiver Andy Isabella to the Seahawks for a late-round draft selection.

Kay argues that Isabella is a perfect “buy-low pickup” for the Seahawks, who are in a rebuilding phase.

“Arizona should attempt once more to move Isabella rather than waste a spot on the roster again, this time offering him to the Seattle Seahawks for a last-round pick.” says Kay. “Isabella would be a perfect buy-low pickup for the Seahawks. The team has no real chance of contending this year after trading Russell Wilson and failing to unearth a suitable heir to the star quarterback’s throne.”

Isabella Was Highly-Regarded Prospect in College

The former highly-regarded prospect — Isabella was a Consensus All-American at UMass — fell deeply out of favor in his third season with the Cardinals, catching just one pass. Isabella fell to sixth on the Cardinals’ depth chart and was inactive for half of the season, appearing in just eight games.

Even before falling out of favor, Isabella failed to break out during his first two seasons, catching just 30 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns.

However, as Kay notes, the Seahawks could “kick the tires” on Isabella due to his potential. The 25-year-old receiver ran a 4.31 40-yard-dash at the combine in 2019, the third-highest of any player that year.

“With a lost season on the horizon, Seattle could kick the tires on the 2019 second-rounder and give him ample opportunity to prove himself,” says Kay. “Isabella was a highly regarded prospect for his speed and athleticism who displayed a well-rounded skill set at UMass.”

Why Seahawks Could Utilize Isabella

There’s one thing that you can’t teach and that’s speed. Despite his lack of production, there’s a clear skill that can be used either in a slot receiver role or in the return game.

If there’s one reason why the Seahawks might hesitate on making such a deal, it’s the fact that they’re already a little loaded at wide receiver. Seattle recently acquired Philadelphia Eagles receiver/tight end J.J. Arcega-Whiteside via trade and he’s on the bubble of making the 53-man roster.

Furthermore, the Seahawks have free agent veteran Marquise Goodwin on the roster and two late-round draft pick rookies in Bo Melton and Dareke Young that they could keep around. Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times went so far as to predict that Seattle will release slot receiver Freddie Swain and 2021 second-round pick Dee Eskridge.

However, even with a loaded depth chart at receiver, the Seahawks could look at Isabella as a potential slot receiver behind the likes of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. As Kay proposes, Isabella could be a perfect complement to Lockett, who is about to turn 30 years old.