Seahawks’ Quandre Diggs Makes Promise to Ex-Lions Teammates for Playoff Help

If the Seattle Seahawks win in Week 18, the Detroit Lions will not have anything to play for against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. A Seahawks victory will eliminate the Lions from playoff contention.

But some Detroit players may have something to play for no matter what.

That’s because Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, who spent about four and a half seasons in Detroit, told the media on January 4 that he’s talked to his former Lions teammates and given them an incentive to beat the Packers regardless of the scenario heading into Sunday night’s game.

Former Lions captain Quandre Diggs says he's already told his former Detroit teammates he will taking them on a vacation, at his expense, if the Lions beat the Packers in Green Bay Sunday night. He's joking. Maybe Seahawks make the playoffs only if Seattle and Detroit win Sunday — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 4, 2023

As Bell tweeted, the Seahawks need a win and Packers loss to earn the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Week 18 Scheduling Disadvantage for Seahawks

History is not on Detroit’s, and thus Seattle’s, side. The Lions are 3-28, including 0-1 under head coach Dan Campbell, at Lambeau Field since 1992.

If the Lions visiting Green Bay in Week 18 isn’t enough of a disadvantage for the Seahawks, the NFL gave Seattle another unfortunate circumstance. Because the Seahawks play before the Lions, it’s possible Detroit won’t have anything personally to gain from beating the Packers.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll chose to down play the situation when speaking to the media on January 2 about the unfortunate Week 18 schedule.

“I know that there’s been maybe some question about the order of the games being played on Sunday or whatever. That doesn’t mean anything to me. We don’t care about that one bit,” Carroll said about the league’s schedule. “It’s not going to change anything that we’re doing. We’re going for it.

Diggs has taken a different approach — bribery.

If Diggs is serious about the all-inclusive vacation should the Lions help the Seahawks make the postseason, it could be quite an expensive tab.

There are 14 current Lions players who were on the team in 2019 when Diggs last played for Detroit. Diggs played five games for Detroit that season before the Lions traded the veteran safety to Seattle close to the trade deadline in 2019.

Lions to Play Hard Regardless of Seattle’s Result?

The Lions will know about an hour before kickoff on January 8 whether or not they will have something to gain from beating the Packers. The Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 pm ET.

But Lions head coach Dan Campbell has made his own promise of sorts about the Week 18 matchup.

“Either we’re playing to get in or we’re playing to be spoiler, and that’s it,” Campbell told the media on January 2. “So either way, we win.”

It’s ironic that the Seahawks need Detroit’s help but eliminate the Lions with their own victory hours before the Lions-Packers kickoff. That’s not ideal for Seattle, but Campbell doesn’t have the reputation as a coach who is going to budge an inch even in a situation where he won’t benefit.

The Lions-Packers matchup will also be Detroit’s first game in primetime this season.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hold an 18-7 mark in his career against the Lions. In those 25 games, Rodgers has thrown 53 touchdowns versus only 11 interceptions.

But under Campbell, the Lions have gone 2-1 versus the Packers. Both of Campbell’s victories versus the Packers have come in Detroit.

In Week 9, Detroit knocked off Green Bay, 15-9, and Rodgers tossed 3 interceptions.