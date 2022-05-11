Seahawks Pro Bowler Shares Promising Injury Update

The Seattle Seahawks were dealt a tough blow in the 2021 regular season finale when Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs suffered a gruesome injury against the Arizona Cardinals. Fortunately, fans got a promising update on the 29-year-old on Tuesday.

Diggs suffered a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle in the Week 18 finale, but underwent successful surgery just a few days later. The road to recovery has been going well so far by all accounts, and the Seahawks provided fans with an update via Twitter on Tuesday by showing Diggs back with the team during offseason workouts.

Diggs quoted the tweet, saying, “Feels good to be home!!”

Feels good to be home!! https://t.co/JfWNWGmZnm — Nino (@qdiggs6) May 11, 2022

With the way he is recovering, Diggs is expected to be back and 100 percent by the start of the regular season.

Quandre Diggs Stayed Positive After the Injury

A gruesome injury like the one Diggs suffered could have been a massive blow for the Pro Bowl safety, especially considering he was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. However, Diggs came away from the incident with a positive outlook entering the offseason.

“I’ve been through injuries before, I’ve been through offseason rehabs before, so for me it’s just another obstacle that I’ll push through and get through and come back better,” Diggs told John Boyle from Seahawks.com. “I’ve got a broken bone; it’s not like I tore an ACL or Achilles or anything…It’s just one of those things, a four to five-month recovery where, by the time training camp rolls around, I’ll be 100 percent ready to go.”

That attitude has helped Diggs celebrate some big wins this offseason. His cast for the broken bone was removed in February, and in March the 29-year-old got to celebrate a massive payday when the Seahawks offered to bring him back on a three-year, $40 million deal.

Diggs has become a turnover machine for the Seahawks, racking up 10 interceptions over the last two seasons. That ball-hawking ability helped Diggs become a Pro Bowler in both 2020 and 2021, the first two Pro Bowl selections in his career.

Given his attitude and expected return by training camp, Diggs will be looking to have another big year in 2022.

Seattle’s Secondary Got a Big Boost in the NFL Draft

With Diggs and Jamal Adams holding down the two safety positions, the Seahawks took a couple swings in Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft to bolster their secondary further with a pair of cornerbacks.

Coby Bryant out of Cincinnati was taken in the fourth round by Seattle. While not as big of a name as his college teammate Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Bryant was still the Jim Thorpe Award winner in 2021, recognized as the top cornerback in college football.

Along with Bryant, the Seahawks took UTSA’s Tariq Woolen in Round 5. While he’s only played the cornerback position for a couple of years, Woolen’s size at 6’4″ paired with his incredible speed after running the 40-yard dash in 4.26 seconds makes him an intriguing prospect with high upside. ESPN’s Matt Bowen even called Woolen one of the biggest steals in this year’s draft.

If either or both of those rookie cornerbacks can have an impact, Seattle’s secondary should be in great shape.