Seahawks Have a Chance to Add Former No. 2 Pick Quarterback

As training camp nears, a new veteran quarterback is making it clear to the Seattle Seahawks and other NFL teams that he is open for business. Despite recently beginning a career in the media, Robert Griffin III is leaving the door open for a potential return to the field.

“I am ready to go right now,” Griffin told Waco 10 KWTX during a July 3, 2022 interview. “I train every day. I throw and workout. I know what it takes to get my body ready and I am doing those things.

“Yes, it is a little bit tougher when you are flying around everywhere doing stuff for TV, but when you really want something, you make it work. So, if I get that call this year, next year, or five years from now I will be ready to play.”

Griffin last played for the Ravens and was released in January 2021. The quarterback last took a regular-season snap back in 2020 completing eight of 14 passes for 42 yards during his four appearances.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

RG3 Was the No. 2 Pick of the 2012 NFL Draft

Griffin would be an intriguing training camp invite, but there is little evidence that the former No. 2 pick of the 2012 NFL draft would be an upgrade over either Drew Lock or Geno Smith. The veteran quarterback thrived during his first two seasons in Washington. Griffin threw for 3200 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions during his rookie season. Griffin also added 815 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

“I still love to play, but right now I am just focused on doing the best as I can as a storyteller and giving back to football as much as I can,” Griffin explained.

As for the Seahawks, all signs point to an upcoming training camp battle between Lock and Smith. After the team’s minicamp concluded, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll emphasized that Seattle is “in good shape at the position.”

“So, we’re in good shape at the position, and we just gotta see what happens,” Carroll told reporters on June 9. “And the games are gonna be important and everything will be important. This [minicamp] is just wearing t-shirts and stuff out here, so it’s not the real deal. However, we can see all of the mental side of it come to light, and we have no reason to restrict our thoughts in any way at this point.”

Could the Seahawks Still Make a Run at Jimmy G?

From @NFLTotalAccess: #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo recently saw Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a checkup and is progressing well. SF is thrilled with where he is physically, sources say. The expectation is he’ll be fully cleared around mid-August. Perhaps then we'll know his destination. pic.twitter.com/ysep8agDwl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2022

One name that offers more intrigue for the Seahawks is 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on July 11 that Seattle has discussed the possibility of adding Garoppolo. The veteran underwent offseason shoulder surgery and is expected to be cleared by mid-August, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo recently saw Dr. Neal El Attrache for a checkup and is progressing well,” Rapoport tweeted on July 19. “SF is thrilled with where he is physically, sources say. The expectation is he’ll be fully cleared around mid-August. Perhaps then we’ll know his destination.”